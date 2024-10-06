Share
That's What 60k Looks Like: Aerial Video Shows Stunning Shot of Crowd at Butler Trump Rally

 By Michael Austin  October 6, 2024 at 10:00am
Former President Donald Trump held quite an eventful rally on Saturday, even by his high standards.

The rally was Trump’s first time back in Butler, Pennsylvania, since he was shot during the July 13 assassination attempt that took place there.

Given that significance, Trump supporters were lining up to join the Butler crowd.

Before the rally, local officials estimated as many as 60,000 people would be in attendance.

An aerial video of the event gave social media users a stunning example of what that size of crowd actually looks like.

Another video shared on X shows off the crowd’s size from another angle closer to the ground.

The rally was certainly an eventful one.

Trump kicked off by making a joke that sent the crowd into a roaring applause.

Pointing to the famous graph that saved his life the last time he was in Butler, Trump began by exclaiming “As I was saying.”

Billionaire Elon Musk also joined the event, showing his support for the former president’s 2024 campaign.

Much of the event was also spent honoring the memory of Corey Comperatore, the former firefighter slain at the July 13 rally.

“He threw himself into the fire one more time and protected his family. He gave his life to save their lives,” Trump said of Comepratore, per KLRT-TV.

“It is love like Corey’s that is going to unite our country.”

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

