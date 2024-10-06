That's What 60k Looks Like: Aerial Video Shows Stunning Shot of Crowd at Butler Trump Rally

Former President Donald Trump held quite an eventful rally on Saturday, even by his high standards.

The rally was Trump’s first time back in Butler, Pennsylvania, since he was shot during the July 13 assassination attempt that took place there.

Given that significance, Trump supporters were lining up to join the Butler crowd.

Before the rally, local officials estimated as many as 60,000 people would be in attendance.

An aerial video of the event gave social media users a stunning example of what that size of crowd actually looks like.

SEE IT: Massive crowd turns out for President Trump’s return to Butler, PA, site of first assassination attempt pic.twitter.com/IAhRVhOOpt — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 5, 2024

Another video shared on X shows off the crowd’s size from another angle closer to the ground.

GREATEST. TRUMP. RALLY. EVER. It had everything Prayers to Christ. Parachute shows. Emotional stories. Speed painting of Corey Comperatore. Opera singer. Elon Musk 𝕏 Trump link up. Ocean large crowd. And most importantly to me, Lara Trump talking about election integrity 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9VuyPqeGrc — George (@BehizyTweets) October 6, 2024

The rally was certainly an eventful one.

Trump kicked off by making a joke that sent the crowd into a roaring applause.

Pointing to the famous graph that saved his life the last time he was in Butler, Trump began by exclaiming “As I was saying.”

Trump in Butler, PA: “So, as I was saying.” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/jlLoLoUSTb — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) October 5, 2024

Billionaire Elon Musk also joined the event, showing his support for the former president’s 2024 campaign.

Elon Musk: “This is a must-win situation. I have one ask for everyone in the audience, everyone watching this video. One request, it’s very important: register to vote.”pic.twitter.com/3F1J2W2PID — The American Conservative (@amconmag) October 6, 2024

Much of the event was also spent honoring the memory of Corey Comperatore, the former firefighter slain at the July 13 rally.

“He threw himself into the fire one more time and protected his family. He gave his life to save their lives,” Trump said of Comepratore, per KLRT-TV.

“It is love like Corey’s that is going to unite our country.”

