65% of African-Americans Banned from Dining in NYC After de Blasio Implements Vaccine Passport

For months on end, the left has been chanting three words with a forceful conviction — black lives matter.

As it turns out, however, those words are ultimately hollow, because not all “black lives matter” to the modern-day left.

Rather, to them, only vaccinated black lives matter.

This was made quite clear on Tuesday, when Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city’s plan to implement COVID-19 vaccination requirements for gyms, restaurants and other businesses.

“It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good and full and healthy life,” de Blasio said during a news conference.

Beginning on Sept. 13, New York City citizens will be forced to show either their “Key to NYC Pass” or the state’s “Excelsior Pass” if they wish to enter the aforementioned businesses.

“It will require vaccination for workers and customers in indoor dining, in indoor fitness facilities, indoor entertainment facilities,” the mayor said.

As it turns out, the group most affected by this policy would be New York City’s black population.

According to the NYC Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, only 35 percent of black residents have been vaccinated, which is the lowest of any demographic in the city by far.

So, when implemented, New York City’s vaccine passports will, in effect, act as a new set of Jim Crow laws.

Democratic Boston Mayor Kim Janey, in a surprising revolt against the ideals of her party, likened the idea of vaccine passports to freedom papers in the era of slavery.

“When it comes to what businesses may choose to do, we know that those types of things are difficult to enforce when it comes to vaccine,” Janey said Tuesday during a news conference, when asked about de Blasio’s new policy, according to NBC News.

“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers, whether we’re talking about this from the standpoint, you know, of … after, during slavery, post-slavery. As recent as, you know, what immigrant population has to go through here.”

However, leftists across the U.S. are lobbying for similar policies to be enacted nationwide.

This would lead to even more discrimination against the black population, due to the fact that only 25.1 percent of the black population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of course, unvaccinated people of all races will be banned as well, including Asian-American, Hispanic and white residents.

However, over the past year and a half, the left has made one thing incredibly clear.

When it comes to their new definition of “racism” (i.e. “systemic racism”), intent doesn’t matter.

If a policy disproportionately disadvantages minorities, that policy is “racist” regardless of the extenuating circumstances.

Therefore, according to leftist logic, vaccine passports are racist.

Then again, the rules only apply if the offender is white or conservative.

Democrats and left-wingers can be as “racist” as they want.

