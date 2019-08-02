65-Year-Old Woman Calls Traffic Cop ‘Full of S***,’ Police Chase Ensues

A routine traffic stop for a broken taillight in Oklahoma quickly escalated when a 65-year-old woman not only refused to sign the ticket but also evaded arrest.

A Cashion police officer pulled Debra Hamil over for a broken tail light. When he asked her if she knew that her tail light was broken, she was honest and said that it had been broken for six months, the officer’s bodycam video shows.

However, when he presented the ticket to her and asked for her signature, Hamil refused and was taken aback that he didn’t issue a warning instead.

“I don’t think I deserve to pay $80 for something that is fixable, and I can fix it if that’s all you want me to do,” she said, continuing to refuse the officer’s order to sign the ticket.

Once it became clear that Hamil would not comply, the officer asked her to step out of the car, which was only met with more resistance.

“You be fair with me and I’ll be fair with you,” she yelled. “You are full of s— because you’re not placing my under no damn arrest.”

Hamil then angrily asked for the ticket so she could sign it, but it was still clear that she did not agree with the consequence the officer had first offered her.

When he said the situation had escalated too much for him to just let her sign the ticket and leave, she rolled up the window and drove off.

Once the officer caught up with Hamil, he was able to forcefully get her out of the car and onto the ground.

She still resisted arrest, causing the officer to use his taser to get her to comply.

Brandon Tatum, a conservative former police officer and owner of The Officer Tatum Store, told The Western Journal that the officer in the viral video followed proper protocol during this situation.

“The police officer is just doing their job,” he said. “The law says this, they implement the law. They didn’t write the law, they’re only here to enforce the law that has already been written and voted on.”

According to KOCO-TV in Oklahoma City, the Kingfisher County District Attorney’s Office has accepted two charges toward Hamil: one felony assault toward a police officer and one misdemeanor for resisting arrest.

Tatum said this situation is a perfect example of why a person should never argue about a ticket on the side of the road.

“When you get pulled over at a traffic stop, it’s not where you argue about the legitimacy of the traffic stop or the legitimacy of the ticket,” he said. “Make sure you argue that in court.”

“If you have a reasonable argument, more than likely you’ll win in court. You’re not going to win at the traffic stop,” said Tatum, who is black, adding this is true for people of all races and religions.

