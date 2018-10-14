SECTIONS
Culture US News
Print

More Than 650 Mourners Attend Funeral for Sisters Killed in New York Limo Crash as Investigators Near Answers

Mourners line up in front of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic ChurchStephanie Keith / Getty ImagesMourners line up in front of St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church to pay their respects to some of the victims in last weekend's fatal limo crash on October 12, 2018 in Amsterdam, New York. 20 people died in the crash including the driver of the limousine, 17 passengers, and two pedestrians. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)

By Evie Fordham
at 8:56am
Print

More than 650 mourners attended the Saturday funeral for eight people, including four sisters, who were killed in a limousine crash in Schoharie, New York, that took 20 lives Oct. 6.

“The question that is in the hearts of so many is: Why?” Rev. O. Robert DeMaritnis said at the funeral according to The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.

“Why did these 20 individuals have to be taken from us so quickly and so unexpectedly?”

Hundreds gathered at St. Stanislaus Roman Catholic Church in Amsterdam, New York, for Friday’s wake and Saturday’s funeral.

DeMaritnis delivered an “emotional homily” Saturday commemorating the victims including Amy and Axel Steenburg, reported The New York Post. DeMaritnis had officiated their wedding in June.

TRENDING: Liberal Activists’ Latest Attack on Kavanaugh Could Be Illegal

The funeral was for Allison King, 31; sister Abigail Jackson, 34, and her husband Adam Jackson, 34; sister Mary Dyson, 33, and her husband Robert Dyson, 34; sister Amy Steenburg, 29, and her husband Axel Steenburg, 29, and his brother Richard Steenburg, 34, reported ABC News.

The operator of the limo company, 28-year-old Nauman Hussain, was charged with criminally negligent homicide Wednesday, reported CBS New York.

Nauman Hussain’s father Shahed Hussain owns the company, Prestige Limousine, and is believed to be in Pakistan.

Nauman Hussain was released on bail after his Thursday arraignment, reported The Albany Times Union.

The 17 passengers were a group of friends gathering to celebrate the 30th birthday of Amy Steenburg, who had married husband Axel Steenburg in the summer of 2018.

They were headed to a brewery in Cooperstown, New York, and rented the limo so that nobody would drink and drive.

The limo driver, Scott Lisnicchia, also died in the crash along with two bystanders.

Lisnicchia did not have the required commercial driver’s license with a passenger endorsement.

The 2001 Ford Excursion limo carrying the 17 passengers  had “no business” being on the road because of a failed inspection and other factors, Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Oct. 8.

RELATED: Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

“The owner of the company had no business putting a failed vehicle on the road,” Cuomo said Oct. 8.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Tyler Arnold

Ford Motors LogoJuliusKielaitis / Shutterstock

Ford Motors Fires Back at the Media Blaming Trump Tariffs for Layoffs

Hanna Bogorowski

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey GrahamWin McNamee / Getty Images

Lindsey Graham Responds to TV Comedian’s Attack: ‘She Knows Zero About Me’

Patrick Brown

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg waves at a news conference in May during a gathering of tech start-ups and leaders in Paris.Frederic Legrand / Shutterstock

Facebook Purge: Here is The List Of Pages Deleted by Facebook

Chris Agee

White House Senior Advisor for Policy Stephen Miller walks on the South Lawn after he returned to the White House Dec. 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C.Alex Wong / Getty Images

Teacher Who Called Out Top Trump Adviser Over 3rd Grade Behavior Gets Punished

Randy DeSoto

Congresswoman Kyrsten Sinema speaks onstageRich Fury / Getty Images for Human Rights Campaign (HRC)

Video Emerges of Democratic Senate Candidate Kyrsten Sinema Calling Her Own State ‘Crazy’

Jack Davis

In devastated Mexico Beach, where Hurricane Michael unleashed its most violent rains and winds, residents are taking stock of the damage, reuniting with their loved ones -- and bracing for what will be a long, difficult clean-up operationHector Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Weather Channel Releases Wild Before and After Photos That Show Michael’s Destruction

Savannah Pointer

A U.S. Border Patrol agent patrols along a section of the U.S.-Mexico borderMario Tama / Getty Images

Border Patrol Agents Bust Truck with Hidden $1.4 Million Cargo at Southern Border

Chris Agee

First lady Melania Trump departs Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 21 wearing a jacket emblazoned with the words "I really don't care, do you?"Mandel Ngan / AFP / Getty Images

Melania Trump Finally Reveals the Meaning of Her ‘I Really Don’t Care’ Jacket

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.