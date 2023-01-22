So, this is the transgender version of the Emmett Till story?

The national mania over the sexually disturbed — men and women who claim they can deny being men and women simply because they want to — reached a new high earlier this month when a teenage girl in Santee, California, went to her city council with the story of an encounter with a naked man in the local YMCA’s women’s showers.

It reached a new low last week when the man she encountered compared the controversy to one of the ugliest crimes of the civil rights era.

The man, who goes by the name Christynne Lili Wrene Wood, went public with his role in the incident in an interview with KGTV-TV in San Diego published Wednesday.

Wood, 66, claimed he was “absolutely crushed” at the statements made by 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips about catching sight of a man in the women’s shower, according to KGTV.

At the council meeting, Phillips said she did not actually engage with the man she saw — she “hid behind their flimsy excuse for a curtain until he was gone.” But she had no doubt about what had happened, and worried about what it could mean for women and young girls — such as her 5-year-old sister — that a man would be allowed into such sensitive quarters.

Check out her statement here. It’s only three minutes long, and worth every second:







Wood’s chief gripe with Phillips appears to be that her story was interpreted in some news outlets to include a claim that she’d seen the man’s penis. However, she never said that to the Santee City Council, and later told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that she’d seen the man’s backside. (After all, it really doesn’t take a biologist to distinguish between men and women, front or back.)

Should locker rooms be strictly for those of the same sex? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (492 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

To be fair, the “penis” problem did arise in one of the chyrons that appeared while Phillips was speaking on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Wednesday. It also showed up in a New York Post headline. But it did not, and this is important, figure into Phillips’ complaint.

Wood and his supporters claim to believe that Phillips was imagining reasons to be afraid. So a man’s in the women’s showers! Not a problem. He’s so well-adjusted he actually thinks he’s a woman. Why should that make any woman nervous, while she’s naked and shivering in public?

And not only that, Wood claims that it’s actually Phillips’ supporters who are the real threat.

And at a rally Wednesday outside the Y, according to the Times of San Diego, an online news outlet, Wood invoked the name of Emmett Till, the black 14-year-old from Chicago who was murdered in Mississippi in 1955 for allegedly whistling at a white woman.

It’s a comparison no decent person would make lightly.

Till wasn’t just murdered. He was beaten so badly, he was disfigured beyond recognition. He was shot and thrown into the Tallahatchie River, weighed down with a metal fan tied to his neck with barbed wire, as the FBI records show.

About the only thing Wood has in common with Till is that he’s black. But that’s enough, apparently to draw a connection of victimhood across the ages.

idk where it shows her being crushed. concerned maybe not really surprised tho

“I’m Christynne Lili Wrene Wood. I’m the scary transgender woman who that child misidentified as a man.” https://t.co/oN5NLrxcfb 4:15 pic.twitter.com/1k7B2muo81 — kaamel (@lookingparched) January 22, 2023

Then Wood went on to refer, apparently, to the “lie” that Phillips never uttered, that she’d seen a man’s penis in the shower. Wood apparently doesn’t have a penis to see anymore, according to the Times of San Diego, because he’s had “gender confirmation” surgery.

“I don’t know what’s in the mind of that child,” he told Times of San Diego.

It was the kind of snap-back that liberals love to use — pretending the problem is in the mind of conservative critics rather than in the insanity of progressive politics.

(By the way, most readers can probably guess what “gender confirmation” surgery means when it comes to a man who denies he has a penis that can be seen. But it’s a term that, like most modern phrases from the left, means literally the opposite of what it should — like “reproductive health” when they’re talking about abortion.)

“I don’t know what’s in the mind of that child” – Christynne Lili Wrene Wood in regards to Rebecca Philips. Assuming his claim of SRS is true, here’s something that may blow their minds– Castrated males still look male. pic.twitter.com/4iTFuRWnSc — Mattie Watkins (@lolobrollo) January 20, 2023

“So there’s a movie out right now about how that kind of a lie and hysteria can lead to tragedy,” Wood said at the rally Wednesday.

It got worse when he leveled a slanderous accusation against protesters who were also demonstrating at the Y on Wednesday against the kind of permissive policy that lets a man into a women’s shower if he claims to be a woman.

“The movie’s called ‘Till’ about Emmett Till. The lies of a person got that child beat to death and that’s just the kind of group [here] that would love to pull a stunt like that,” he said, according to the Times of San Diego.

As obscene as comparing his own case — which amounts to having been criticized in a widely seen video (without his name even being used) — to a name that’s become part of civil rights legend, what was worse was how Wood cavalierly assigned murderous intent to Phillips’ supporters who simply want men and women to have separate spaces for performing their bodies’ most private functions.

This is not a big ask, remember. In fact, it’s been a foundation of human society from the beginning of time until about yesterday.

In saner generations, the idea of women’s showers being reserved for women was more or less the point of having them, like women’s sports were meant for women athletes.

Now, however, when one of the country’s two major political parties has been taken over by a brand of insanity that denies the reality of human bodies, when it claims the power to impose its progressive vision objective truth, a questions so obvious even Phillips 5-year-old sister could answer it suddenly becomes a matter of controversy.

To settle any question that what’s happening here is provocation more than anything else, it’s the second time Wood has gotten into a public fight with a San Diego County YMCA over shower facilities, the Times of San Diego noted.

According to the San Diego Union-Tribune, he reached a settlement with the Y in El Cajon, a short distance from Santee, over his complaint that the Y had denied him access to the women’s locker room. As the saying goes, “two’s a pattern ….”

The man at the center of the @ymca Santee debate, Christynne Lili Wrene Wood, has a history of suing gyms to get into women’s spaces. pic.twitter.com/KSXC1xJO8q — Mattie Watkins (@lolobrollo) January 20, 2023

What makes Wood’s “argument” even more egregious is that, according to KGTV, the Y in Santee actually has private shower stalls that are gender-neutral and are available for anyone’s use.

In other words, Wood didn’t have to use the women’s shower because he felt uncomfortable in the men’s facilities. He didn’t have to be there at all. And if he’d stayed out of it, Rebecca Phillips would never have been so frightened she decided to speak to the city council about it.

But he’s insisting on it, on the grounds that his obviously fallacious understanding of reality (he was born a boy, he’s now a man, no matter what a surgeon’s scalpel might have to say on the subject) trumps the understanding of all the men and women on this planet who have the use of their eyes and mental faculties

And he’s using one of the most famous victims of real hatred in this country to claim a fallacious victimhood of his own.

The modern left stakes part of its ever-weakening claims to credibility on tying itself to the civil rights glories of the past. Its partisans are going to keep on doing it for as long as the establishment media market will bear it. And with the establishment’s leftist bent, that market’s going to be healthy for a long time to come.

It’s a new low, all right. But it likely won’t be the last.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.