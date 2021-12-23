Share
6th Grade Boy Saves Two Lives on the Same Day in Two Separate Incidents

 By Jack Davis  December 23, 2021 at 7:56am
Anyone of any age can be a hero, including an 11-year-old boy from Oklahoma who saved two lives in one day this month.

Muskogee sixth-grader Davyon Johnson began his day by coming to the aid of a student who was choking on a bottle cap — by using techniques he saw online.

Later that day, Johnson helped a woman flee a burning house, according to the Muskogee Phoenix.

To recognize his work, the Muskogee Police Department, Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office and Muskogee Public Schools honored Johnson at a school board meeting, naming him an honorary member of the police and sheriff’s departments,

“I felt good, excited,” Johnson said, according to the Muskogee Phoenix.

Principal Latricia Dawkins called Johnson a “dual hero.”

“He has always indicated that he wants to be an EMT. So he got to put that desire into action and immediately saved that young man,” Dawson said, discussing the first incident.

Dawson believes Johnson deserves every accolade he receives.

“He is just a kind soul and well-liked by his peers and staff alike,” she said.

Dawkins said that during school, at the 6th and 7th Grade Academy, a student trying to loosen the cap of a water bottle with his mouth ended up with the cap in his throat. The student made his way to a classroom in which Johnson was present.

“Davyon immediately sprinted over and did the Heimlich maneuver,” Dawkins stated. “From the account of the witnesses, when he did it, the bottle cap popped out.”

Johnson, who in speaking of the choking student said he “burped him kind of,” stated he learned the Heimlich maneuver by watching videos on YouTube.

But Johnson’s heroic acts were not done. Later that day, he came upon a woman fleeing a burning house.

“It was a disabled lady, and she was walking out of her house,” Johnson explained. “She was on her porch. But I thought, being a good citizen, I would cross and help her.”

“I thought ‘oh, she’s not moving fast enough.’ So I ran across the street and helped her to her truck,” he recounted, according to KOTV-TV.

LaToya Johnson described how she felt about her son’s achievements to the Muskogee Phoenix.

“I’m just a proud mom,” she exclaimed.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
