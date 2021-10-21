Republicans on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Wednesday released a list of seven items they said were hidden in President Joe Biden’s spending agenda — items they called part of a “socialist wish-list.”

Democrats in the House and Senate have thus far failed to come together to pass Biden’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill. They are also at an impasse over what was originally a $3.5 trillion, 10-year budget to expand the welfare state called the Build Back Better Act.

If House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and the president get their way, the country will immediately add at least $5 trillion in new debt. In addition to taking on that debt, ordinary Americans would see massive increase in government intrusion into their lives that would bad for both individuals and the country’s small businesses.

Ranking Democrats want to pass both bills together. But it appears as though centrist Democrat holdouts such as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona are standing in their way.

While it has been widely reported in recent weeks the Democratic holdouts aren’t thrilled about the price tag of Biden’s agenda, on Wednesday, House Republicans attacked the proposed spending spree in a news release.

They accused Biden and Democrats of sneaking in seven particular items they said would help corrupt people and institutions, harm the country’s middle class and abandon rural America in favor of radical climate activists.

The seven items cited by the committee Republicans are:

1. “Handouts” for the wealthy, and bailouts for failing establishment media organizations.

“Democrats are hoping to provide wealthy families and corrupt organizations tax breaks and unnecessary handouts. If President Biden has his way, families earning $800,000 can receive $118,000 in credits and elite, well-funded private universities will get a tax break,” the release stated.

“In addition, liberal news organizations with up to 750 employees are set to be bailed out. Their liberal bias has resulted in fewer Americans reading their work and President Biden hopes to provide them a tax cut to offset their losses.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin has called the provision a “grotesque waste of taxpayer money.

2. A cloaked “Green New Deal” that would put small businesses under.

“The Build Back Better Act is the Green New Deal in disguise. The Green New Deal is a socialist dream which will only saddle hard-working taxpayers with debt and displace millions of Americans from their jobs,” the release stated said.

“Tucked away in President Biden’s $5 trillion dollar spending spree is a Green New Deal ‘youth patrol’ and taxpayers will fund them to the tune of $3.5 billion dollars. This will only establish a slush fund for jobless climate activists.”

The release stated the lengthy bill will appropriate more than $34 billion in subsidies to “green” special interest groups.

3. Weaponizing the IRS.

“President Biden is hoping to double the number of IRS agents. Why? To target American families and businesses,” the committee Republicans stated. “Democrats are looking to funnel $80 billion to the IRS, which is six times the size of the IRS’ annual budget.”

Republicans called a plan to view ordinary banking transactions a “surveillance program” which would infringe on the privacy of “working class Americans.”

The release cites an element of the plan that would require banks to report transactions to the IRS that involve accounts that see more than $600 in transactions annually. The Biden administration backed away from that provision this week, raising the number to $10,000 in annual transactions, excluding already-taxed payroll deposits, ABC News reported.

4. Targeting American energy independence through taxes.

“Democrats continue their march to destroy clean, reliable, and affordable domestic energy production,” the release stated.

“They intend to raise taxes on natural gas, raising energy costs on all Americans. In fact, their plans will divert taxpayer dollars into solely renewable technologies and completely ignore reliable fuel sources like nuclear energy and natural gas.”

5. Dishonestly hiding a provision to offer amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants.

“Hidden in their $5 trillion dollar plan is blanket amnesty to more than 8 million illegal immigrants. By granting amnesty to millions of illegal immigrants, Democrats are signaling to the world and human smugglers that our laws can be violated with little consequence,” the release stated.

“Amnesty will only encourage more families and children to come illegally and will provide an economic boon to human smuggling rings.”

As Fox News noted Wednesday, yhe Senate parliamentarian has twice shot down Democratic efforts to include amnesty provisions in the $3.5 trillion spending package that could be passed through the process known as “reconciliation,” which can bypass any Senate filibuster by Republicans.

But according to Fox, New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez on Wednesday said Democrats are working on what he called a “Plan C” that would legalize the status of 8 million to 11 million illegal immigrants in the country.

6. Biden’s agenda would create a “slush fund” to be used for “socialist pet projects.”

“Democrats are looking to create socialist slush funds. $20 billion dollars will go towards the National Climate Bank to send kickbacks to radical environmentalists,” the GOP release stated.

“In addition, taxpayers will be sending $200 million in payouts to Speaker Pelosi’s district and $25 million for butterfly, freshwater mussels, and desert fish populations.”

7. Biden’s agenda would completely abandon rural Americans.

“Biden’s $5 trillion socialist wish-list fails to allocate any funds for critical programs like the commodity safety net, crop insurance, broadband, or disaster assistance. Neglecting to prioritize these funds negatively impacts rural communities and ultimately leaves them behind,” the released argued.

“House Democrats are pushing an agenda that does anything but address the numerous crises facing the American people.”

The committee Republicans vowed to continue to illuminate items in Biden’s agenda, which is too large to be read in a single sitting. The Build Back Better Act alone is 2,465 pages long.

But House Republicans aren’t alone in opposing the proposed spending. Manchin, Sinema or both have the ability to stop either proposal dead in its tracks with the upper chamber split 50/50 between the two parties. Thus far, two Democrats have prevented this “socialist wish-list” from coming to fruition.

All Americans should hope they can keep Biden’s agenda on hold. The 2022 midterms, and the chance to put Congress in Republican hands again, get closer every day.

