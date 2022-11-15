Parler Share
News
Gov. Greg Abbott points to a reporter during a press conference about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 27.
Gov. Greg Abbott points to a reporter during a press conference about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on May 27. (Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images)

7 Days After Election Win, Abbott Declares War at Border - Deploys Troops, Arms Waterways, Brings Wall Construction Back

 By Jennie Taer  November 15, 2022 at 10:14am
Parler Share

On Tuesday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared an invasion at the southern border, invoking state powers to provide enhanced security and to return illegal migrants to Mexico.

Abbott invoked the Invasion Clause of the Texas constitution, allowing him to deploy National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety personnel to turn illegal migrants back to Mexico, build a border wall and designate the Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorists.

Migrant encounters at the southern border are on pace to hit another record year after there were at least 2.3 million encounters recorded in fiscal year 2022, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Trending:
Breaking: Insider Reveals Kari Lake Will NOT Concede Governor's Race After Media Calls It for Hobbs

Abbott has long argued that the Biden administration hasn’t done its part to address the illegal migration influx, and in response, he mobilized state resources in March 2021 as part of his “Operation Lone Star” to secure the border.

For months, several Texas counties sought to pressure Abbott, who recently won re-election for the governorship, to make the declaration of invasion.

In the meantime, Abbott has bused thousands of illegal migrants to Washington, D.C., New York City and Chicago, cities designated as “sanctuaries” for illegals.

Do you agree with Abbott's decision to declare invasion?

“I invoked the Invasion Clauses of the U.S. & Texas Constitutions to fully authorize Texas to take unprecedented measures to defend our state against an invasion,” Abbott wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

“I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe,” he added.

Content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of the DCNF’s original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on the Daily Caller News Foundation website.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Parler Share
Jennie Taer
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit. Photo credit: @DailyCaller on Twitter




7 Days After Election Win, Abbott Declares War at Border - Deploys Troops, Arms Waterways, Brings Wall Construction Back
'Whether He Wants To Be or Not': Republican Senator Dubs New De Facto Leader of GOP
It's Official: McCarthy Challenged for House GOP Leadership Role - Not Deserving of 'My Vote'
NY Celebrated 'Bold' $15 Minimum Wage, Then Dem Policies Swiped $2 Off Value
Top Official in Palestinian Group Calls for 'Defeat' of America, But Biden Administration's Response Is Nowhere to Be Found
See more...

Conversation