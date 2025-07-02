7 Foreign Nationals Arrested After Attempting One Too Many Elaborate Jewelry Store Heists: Police

Seven non-citizens were arrested in California on Tuesday after a coordinated police investigation prevented a jewelry store robbery.

The seven men arrested are linked to a May jewelry store burglary, according to a news release from the Glendale Police Department.

In the first robbery on May 27, Bidrussian Jewelry in Glendale was burglarized, with an unknown amount of jewelry taken.

A hole was cut through the roof to gain entry to the store.







After gaining entry, the group who entered the store disabled security cameras and broke into three safes, using blowtorches to open at least two of them, according to KTTV.

The thieves then took various items from the store.

The Glendale police release said that Glendale police partnered with nearby agencies to develop suspects and put some of them under surveillance.

On Sunday, police received a tip that Rodeo Jewelers in the City of La Verne was going to be targeted.

Should these suspects be deported if convicted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

This time, police were waiting as suspects cut a hole in the roof and made multiple arrests.

The group came prepared with signal jammers and also cut wires to the stores, police said.

Seven arrests were made, with one suspect managing to flee, police said.

The La Verne Police Department, Claremont Police Department, Glendora Police Department, and deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s San Dimas Station participated in the arrest.

Police believe that the foreign nationals arrested participated in similar crimes in their home country and elsewhere in the U.S.

Police identified the suspects as Jose Millafil, Javier Sepulveda, Cristian Gonzalezaburto, Luka Pazitiani, Vera Matias, Victor Iturriagalopez, and Edson Gonzalez.

All individuals are currently in police custody.

Police did not specify where the foreign nationals are from.

Police are currently seeking the eighth suspect.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.