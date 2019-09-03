After 7 Illegal Immigrants Charged with Sexual Crimes in Same County, Sheriff Has Had Enough: 'It's Really Outrageous'

Montgomery County, Maryland has earned a dubious distinction as of late: No less than seven illegal immigrants have been charged with sex crimes there in less than two months.

Now, a sheriff in another nearby county has had enough of the politicians he says are enabling it.

During a Monday appearance on Fox News, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins criticized the county executive in Montgomery County, saying he’s politicized illegal immigration through a sanctuary policy that’s “jeopardizing public safety.”

The arrests for rape and sexual assault have all been made since July 25. The latest allegation involves a Honduran national who’s accused of sexually abusing his 15-year-old stepdaughter.

Emilio Carrasco-Hernandez, 37, is in the country illegally. He’s been charged with sex abuse of a minor, second-degree rape and third- and fourth-degree sex offense.

Carrasco-Hernandez had been deported in April 2017 but eventually re-entered the country.

Jenkins is furious at policies in Montgomery County that he says are enabling illegal immigrants.

“It’s really outrageous,” Jenkins said during his Fox News appearance.

“What they’ve done now is galvanize the fact that you can commit — in Montgomery County — commit crimes as an illegal alien and you won’t feel the consequences.”

“You’ll be prosecuted for the state crime, but then once you’re adjudicated, you would be released back onto the streets to potentially commit more crimes against the citizens.”

In the midst of all this, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich decided to sign an order last month making the county, located right outside of Washington, D.C., a sanctuary locale.

The policy means Montgomery County is limiting its cooperation with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

“What he’s [Elrich] done effectively is jeopardize public safety throughout the entire central part of Maryland,” Jenkins said.

“Montgomery borders D.C., it borders Frederick County, it’s a gateway to central Maryland.”

ICE reportedly has a detainer on Carrasco-Hernandez, who’s being held without bond.

It’s unclear whether the county’s change in policy would have had an effect on any of the cases.

However, Rodrigo Castro-Montejo — an alleged rapist in Montgomery County — was let out of jail even though ICE had a detainer out on him, according to The Daily Caller.

What is clear is that this is a very bad look for a county that’s seeing a rash of accused sex criminals who shouldn’t even be in the U.S. in the first place.

All of these men are innocent until proven guilty, of course, but all of them should be behind bars, period.

ICE needs to be able to do its job, and part of its job is removing individuals like these from the country.

When politicians interfere in order to score points with the liberal base, what they’re doing is putting their constituents — and everyone else — in jeopardy.

Detainers need to be honored. If any of these men end up committing another crime, we know exactly who’s to blame.

It’s really outrageous indeed.

