SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

7-Year-Old Boy Raising Money for Trump’s Border Wall Hits $22,000

×
By Steven Beyer
Published June 1, 2019 at 11:42am
Print

Benton Stevens, a 7-year-old from Austin, Texas, has received national attention after raising $22,000 to help fund a section of the border wall at the U.S-Mexico border.

The boy raised the impressive amount by selling hot chocolate, local news station KOAT reported.

While Benton is pleased with the $22,000, he said his goal is to raise a grand total of $50,000 for the project.

He said he plans on raising the extra money by selling lemonade.

“Since it’s about to be summer,” he told KOAT, “I’m doing lemonade.”

TRENDING: ‘Enemies of Freedom’: California Sports Team Sandwiched Ocasio-Cortez Between Infamous Dictators

Do you think Stevens will reach his goal?

Benton’s mother, Jennifer Stevens, said her son’s fundraising efforts began back in February after he watched President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.

Benton said he was inspired to raise the money for President Trump because he “saw that Trump really wanted to build a wall.”

President Trump’s son, Don Jr, praised the young entrepreneur, tweeting, “Love American entrepreneurship. Well done buddy!”

However, according to his mother, Benton has also received backlash for his project.

She told KXAN that someone even referred to his son as “little Hitler.”

RELATED: DHS Hits 5-Year High in Approving Citizenship Applications

“People think he’s brainwashed,” she told the news station. “Well, of course, he supports Trump because we do, and he hears how we talk and this and that. Call that brainwashing, but I call it parenting, because we instill our values in him.”

The money Benton raised is being donated to the non-profit organization called We Build the Wall, Inc.

The organization started in December of 2018 with Go Fund Me campaign by Purple Heart recipient and triple-amputee veteran Brian Kolfage and has raised over $23 million.

While the organization has built half a mile of the wall, it hasn’t come without controversy.

The group has been served with a cease and desist by the local government according to KOAT.

However, the news station says that We Build the Wall insists it has all the permits and approvals and “the wall is under full compliance with local laws.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Steven Beyer
Steven is a writer for The Western Journal and has written hundreds of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. He is a follower of Jesus, husband to an amazing wife and father to two beautiful girls.
Steven is a writer for the Western Journal and has written dozens of stories for both Western Journal and Conservative Tribune. Steven is a native of Louisiana but has transferred to a remote desert land often referred to as Arizona. He has a beautiful wife and two amazing daughters. You can often find him hiking the Arizona landscape or serving on the worship team at his church.
Birthplace
Shreveport, LA
Education
B.S. Church Ministries with a specialization in Church Planting and Revitalization
Location
Phoenix, AZ
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Culture, Faith







7-Year-Old Boy Raising Money for Trump’s Border Wall Hits $22,000
Former Obama Admin Officials Are Giving Advice to Iran on How To Handle Trump – Report
All Victims of Virginia Beach Massacre Identified: ‘Today We All Grieve’
Report: Officials May Have Decided Fate of Jussie Smollett Case Long Before Telling the Public
Mexican President Attacks Trump After Tariffs: ‘America First Is a Fallacy’
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×