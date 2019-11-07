7-Year-Old James Younger Demolishes Mom's Claim He Is Transgender

While Anne Georgulas, the mother of 7-year-old James Younger, insists the young Texas boy identifies as a girl named Luna, things appear to be radically different when young James gets his own say.

According to the “Save James” Facebook page, which is dedicated to spreading awareness of the confusion heaped on the little boy, James was given the choice of what to wear and what to be called while with his father.

On Monday, James chose to go to school as a young boy.

In the photos provided by the page — which is now run by friends of James’ father, Jeffrey — James and his brother were both dressed in traditional male clothes.

“Going to school. This is what it looks like when JAMES gets to choose,” the page wrote. “Affirm this!”

“Also, a photo taken yesterday, just before church. James and Jude proud to be men!”

Once he was allowed to make his own decision instead of being railroaded into a progressive spiral of gender affirmation, it appears James was completely capable of determining that he is a male.

Although a jury originally granted Georgulas sole custody of James last month, a judge overturned the decision and granted both parents joint custody.

Had Georgulas’ sole custody rights been upheld, she would have been the ultimate power when it came to medical decisions for the young boy.

Right now, this would have meant Georgulas could start “socially transitioning” her son. Down the road, it may have meant a medical transition — an intervention that often involves puberty-blocking drugs — although Georgulas has said she’s not looking to use puberty blockers now.

Outrage over the case reached such a fever pitch that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott even announced the state would be looking into the matter.

FYI the matter of 7 year old James Younger is being looked into by the Texas Attorney General’s Office and the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. #JamesYounger — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) October 23, 2019

Children subject to liberal propaganda regarding so-called “gender fluidity” are often helpless, with parents and doctors allowing kids as young as 3 years old to identify as a members of the opposite sex.

Kids who haven’t even mastered the basics of the English language, of course, should not be seen by anyone with an ounce of common sense as the authorities when it comes to gender affirmation.

But parents hellbent on having their children transition don’t care, and will take the slightest indication of child-like confusion about gender roles as a signal that their young children are transgender.

Unfortunately, this is disastrous for youths’ psyches.

One report found that a whopping 35 percent of transgender high school kids attempted suicide in a 12-month period. That didn’t count those with suicidal thoughts — only those who tried to take their own lives.

It now appears that young James may be safe from this maelstrom of confusion and destruction.

Fortunately for the 7-year-old boy, he’s being given a choice in who he is.

