70 Christians Beheaded in Church, Media Nowhere to Be Found

Islamic militants have beheaded 70 Christians in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Members of the Allied Democratic Forces — a group tied to the Islamic State — approached homes in the village of Mayba on Feb. 13 around 4:00 a.m., according to the missionary organization Open Doors.

Initially, they rounded up 20 believers.

“Get out, get out and don’t make any noise,” a militant reportedly told the unsuspecting men and women.

Locals later gathered to arrange the release of the captives.

Meanwhile, another 50 Christians were captured.

The 70 hostages were eventually killed at a Protestant church in the town of Kasanga.

It would be nearly a week before loved ones could bury their dead in relative safety.

“We don’t know what to do or how to pray; we’ve had enough of massacres,” said an elder of the CECA20 church. “May God’s will alone be done.”

While smaller Christian news outlets have reported on the massacre, a Google search of “70 Christians beheaded” reveals minimal coverage by the legacy media.

“The violence takes place in a context of impunity, where almost no one is held accountable,” said John Samuel, an Open Doors legal expert for missionary work carried out in sub-Saharan Africa.

“This massacre is a clear indicator of widespread human rights violations against civilians and vulnerable communities, often targeting Christians, perpetrated by ADF,” he added in reference to the Allied Democratic Forces, also known as Islamic State Central Africa Province.

“We further call on the international Christian community to remain in prayer for Christians and vulnerable communities in eastern DRC,” Samuel said.

“Pray for an end to violence and that government at all levels will diligently, impartially, and transparently address the violence and its effects. Pray for the church in Lumbero as she seeks to bring physical and spiritual assistance to the families affected.”

Tristan Azbej, Hungary’s state secretary for the aid of persecuted Christians, posted a statement on X condemning the attacks.

“Horrified to learn about the 70 Christian martyrs beheaded by terrorists in a church in Kasanga, DRC,” Azbej wrote. “Hungary stands in solidarity with the persecuted Christians BUT we need more. The world needs to recognize and act against Christian persecution.”

Since Christmas 2024, at least 237 Christians have been killed by the Islamic State Central Africa Province, according to the Christian missionary organization Barnabas Aid.

The militant group has killed at least 6,000 Christians since pledging allegiance to the Islamic State in 2017.

