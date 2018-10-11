I’m with Them

For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/opinion/cartoons.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
For more A.F. Branco cartoons, go to WesternJournal.com/opinion/cartoons.
We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.
Jason and Bonnie Grower / Shutterstock
The White House / YouTube screen shot
CBS News / Twitter screen shot
New York Post / Twitter screen shot
Nicholas Kamm / AFP / Getty Images