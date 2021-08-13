Path 27
Commentary

'70s Redux: Biden Takes US Back to Runaway Inflation, Embarrassing Embassy Troop Withdrawal

 By Randy DeSoto August 12, 2021 at 5:59pm
Path 27

President Joe Biden appears intent on taking the United States back to the malaise decade of the 1970s when he first became a U.S. senator.

Whether he’s feeling nostalgic or he’s just plain incompetent, such a return is not good for the country.

The U.S. was ending its then-longest war, the Vietnam War, in ignominious fashion with a rooftop evacuation of U.S. personnel and refugees from our embassy in Saigon in April 1975.

Trending:
'His Dad Was a Nazi': After Schwarzenegger Says 'Screw Your Freedom,' Conservatives Remind Him About Past

That same year, the country experienced a 9.1 percent inflation rate. That rate would hit double digits by the end of the decade, coupled with low economic growth leading to good old stagflation.

Inflation was fueled by the Federal Reserve’s easy-money policies. There was too much money chasing too few goods, much like now.

What’s old is new again under Biden.

Much like Vietnam in the mid-1970s, the security situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating rapidly, as the U.S.-backed central government cedes more and more ground to the Taliban.

On Thursday, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby announced the United States will deploy 3,000 troops to evacuate our embassy personnel from Kabul, the nation’s capital.

Kirby said an additional 1,000 troops will be sent to Qatar to help process Afghans fleeing the country with special immigrant visas.

Further, an infantry brigade combat team from the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, will also deploy to Kuwait as a standby reserve force.

“We’ll see what the need is after that,” Kirby added, according to USA Today.

Related:
China Holds Its First Joint Military Exercise Since Start of Pandemic, And There's Something Huge Their Choice of Training Ground Reveals

Biden announced in April that the U.S. military would be withdrawing from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks next month.

In early 2020, the Trump administration entered into negotiations with the Taliban to leave Afghanistan based on certain conditions being met.

Former President Donald Trump criticized Biden on Thursday for not following this blueprint.

Do you think Biden is leading the U.S. back to the failed policies of the 1970s?

“[I]f I were now President, the world would find that our withdrawal from Afghanistan would be a conditions-based withdrawal,” he said in a statement.

“I personally had discussions with top Taliban leaders whereby they understood what they are doing now would not have been acceptable. It would have been a much different and much more successful withdrawal, and the Taliban understood that better than anyone. What is going on now is not acceptable. It should have been done much better,” Trump added.

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated on Fox News that the Biden administration failed in the proper execution of the withdrawal.

“Looks like this was poor planning, poor leadership, and the model of deterrence that the Trump administration had in place as we prepared to bring the soldiers, sailors, Marines — everybody who’s on the ground there — home, looks like they’ve not been able to execute this,” Pompeo said.

Pompeo contended that no American troops were killed by the Taliban after the previous administration entered into negotiations to withdraw because Trump made clear to their lead negotiator there would be grave consequences if any of our forces suffered harm.

Besides the Vietnam War flashback, Biden is also foisting the failed economic policies of the 1970s on America too.

Inflation hit an annual 5.4 percent rate in July, matching a 20-year high from the previous month, MarketWatch reported.

Meanwhile, the producer price index reached its highest level on record last month as the year-over-year cost to produce goods grew at a pace of 7.8 percent.

What is a major factor leading to the spike in prices for American consumers and producers? Energy costs. Gasoline prices are up nearly a dollar a gallon since last year.

The cost of energy also impacts all levels of the economy.

When Biden ended construction of the Keystone XL pipeline and oil development on federal lands, it sent a signal to the market that the U.S. — the world’s top producer — will be providing less in the future.

Less supply coupled with higher demand equals rising prices. Pretty basic stuff.

In another echo from the 1970s, the Biden administration on Wednesday called on the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries to increase oil production to ease rising gasoline prices.

Under Trump, we were energy independent for the first time in decades.

Biden is resurrecting the worst policies of the ’70s.

A silver lining is the 1980s followed, which saw a resurgence of the American economy, military and spirit under Republican Ronald Reagan.

Here’s hoping that history repeats itself and Biden’s foray into the decade of malaise is short-lived.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , , ,
Path 27
Randy DeSoto
Senior Staff Writer
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto is the senior staff writer for The Western Journal. He wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




loading
Biden Approval Drops Below Threshold as Majority of Americans Seemingly Begin to Lose Faith in Him
'Field of Dreams' Game Delivers with Stunning Visuals and Hollywood Ending
'70s Redux: Biden Takes US Back to Runaway Inflation, Embarrassing Embassy Troop Withdrawal
Victory for Freedom: Unexpected State Declares Churches Will Never Close Again
Obama-Appointed Judge Wants Federal Prosecutors to Be Tougher on Jan 6 Defendants
See more...

Conversation