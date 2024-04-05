71-Year-Old Grandma Convicted on All Charges by DC Jury After Praying in Capitol on Jan. 6

A Washington, D.C., jury convicted Rebecca Lavrenz of Falcon, Colorado, known on social media as the “J6 Praying Grandma,” of four federal misdemeanor charges Thursday related to her participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion of the U.S. Capitol.

The 71-year-old faces up to a year in prison and more than $200,000 in fines, the Colorado Springs Gazette reported.

According to federal court documents, Lavrenz’s crimes were entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a restricted area, disorderly conduct in the Capitol Building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing that cellphone data and video footage showed Lavrenz entered the Capitol at approximately 2:43 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, about 90 minutes after the conclusion of then-President Donald Trump’s speech on the Ellipse.

She then walked to the Capitol Rotunda and exited the building at approximately 2:53 p.m.

So Lavrenz had been in the Capitol for about 10 minutes. The DOJ did not accuse her of engaging in violence or destroying any property.

The Biden DOJ wants to throw 70-year-old grandmother Rebecca Lavrenz in jail for a year and hit her with $210,000 in fines. Her crime? Praying in the Capitol for 10 minutes on January 6th. Meanwhile illegal aliens not only go unpunished for their crimes, but are rewarded… pic.twitter.com/7d6uhaZCYg — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2024

Lavrenz told the Gazette she was surprised by Thursday’s verdict, but she believes “God wanted it to turn out this way so my voice could be amplified. We have to wake up our country.”

Do you think Lavrenz should have been acquitted? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (1816 Votes) No: 2% (38 Votes)

Unlike many Jan. 6 cases with short jury deliberations, the 12-member jury at the federal court in the District of Columbia deliberated her case for 26 hours.

“The deliberation was good because obviously at least one person on the jury was fighting for me, and many people have been convicted in the first hour,” Lavrenz said.

She recounted to the Gazette that she felt led by God to drive across the country to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally near the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest the irregularities of the 2020 presidential election.

“The whole reason I went to the Capitol was to pray,” Lavrenz said. “I didn’t get into this for myself. I was there to stand up for my country. God led me to go there and into the building to stand up for my First Amendment rights to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

While in the Capitol, she “felt God’s presence on me,” she said.

In an emotional video posted to social media last month ahead of her trial, Lavrenz said, “My own country is treating me like a criminal just because I believe that they stole my rightful president.”

“And just standing up for my country makes me a criminal, and it’s not right. It feels so weird to be here,” she added in the video, which she made in D.C.

In tears as I drive by the Capitol for the first time since January 2021. My own country is treating me like a criminal. I’m here because I love my country. America is worth saving and I won’t give up.#j6trial #j6prayingrandma pic.twitter.com/hpW2MVOVJd — Rebecca Lavrenz (@j6prayingrandma) March 20, 2024

The Gazette noted that if Lavrenz had been acquitted, she would have been the first Jan. 6 defendant to have been.

In January on the third anniversary of the Capitol incursion, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves gave an update on the prosecutions.

“An important note when it comes to our prosecutions about those who remained outside the building: We have used our prosecutorial discretion to primarily focus on those who entered the building or those who engaged in corrupt conduct on Capitol grounds,” he said.

But he added any who entered the Capitol grounds might yet be prosecuted.

1) people walk all over the capitol grounds every single day. Treating it as illegal for a single day is anarcho-tyrannical. 2) I covered the event. I witnessed zero visual or audio indication that capitol grounds themselves were deemed off-limits. https://t.co/T0vL2Kp5wc — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 7, 2024

The Department of Justice said in a news release at the time more than 1,265 defendants had been charged in nearly all 50 states and D.C.

Of these, 1,186 had been charged with entering a restricted area.

“Approximately 749 federal defendants have had their cases adjudicated and received sentences for their criminal activity on Jan. 6. Approximately 467 have been sentenced to periods of incarceration,” the DOJ said.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: I heard a chilling comment the other day: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” That wasn’t said by a conspiracy theorist or a doomsday prophet. No, former U.S. national security advisor Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn said that to the founder of The Western Journal, Floyd Brown. Gen. Flynn’s warning means that the 2024 election is the most important election for every single living American. If we lose this one to the wealthy elites who hate us, hate God, and hate what America stands for, we can only assume that 248 years of American history and the values we hold dear to our hearts may soon vanish. The end game is here, and as Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” All of this means that without you, it’s over. We have the platform, the journalists, and the experience to fight back hard, but Big Tech is strangling us through advertising blacklists, shadow bans, and algorithms. Did you know that we’ve been blacklisted by 90% of advertisers? Without direct support from you, our readers, we can’t continue the fight. Can we count on your support? It may not seem like much, but a Western Journal Membership can make all the difference in the world because when you support us directly, you cut Big Tech out of the picture. They lose control. A monthly Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. We are literally counting on you because without our members, The Western Journal would cease to exist. Will you join us in the fight? Sincerely, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.