SECTIONS
Politics US News
Print

72-Year-Old Democratic Congresswoman Cries Foul After Party Picks Younger Candidate

California Rep. Barbara LeeCalifornia Rep. Barbara Lee is pictured on Capitol Hill earlier this month. Lee narrowly lost in her bid to be chosen as leader of the House Democratic Caucus. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

By Luke Rosiak
at 12:19pm
Print

Rep. Barbara Lee, a 72-year-old black congresswoman, accused her fellow Democratic House members of ageism and sexism after they selected Hakeem Jeffries, a younger black male, to lead the House Democratic Caucus on Wednesday.

The caucus chairmanship is the fifth-most powerful leadership position in Congress.

Unlike the hotly contested caucus race, those running for each of the four most powerful positions — house speaker, house majority leader, house majority whip and assistant Democratic leader — ran unopposed.

Both candidates for caucus chair — Jeffries of Brooklyn and Queens, and Lee of California — are members of the Congressional Black Caucus, an indication of the role that identity politics are playing in Democrats’ internal leadership races.

The Huffington Post wrote that Lee stumped for the post using the argument that “with African-American women serving as a backbone to the Democratic Party, it made sense for an African-American woman to serve in Democratic leadership.”

TRENDING: Report: Kamala Harris Could Lose Senate Judiciary Seat, Endangering Path to 2020 Race

But when Lee lost the race to Jeffries, 123-113, she attributed her loss to ageism and sexism among House Democrats.

“Well, I think you heard and saw what took place,” Lee told HuffPo when asked if being an older female worked against her. “So I absolutely think that’s the case.”

Jeffries, on the other hand, described the race as nothing more than a “friendly competition of ideas.”

The top three House leaders — Nancy Pelosi, Steny Hoyer and Jim Clyburn — are all at least 78 years old.

Jeffries is 48.

Many in the Democratic grassroots have clamored for new blood, saying a generation of Democrats have been stymied by the lack of a career path.

RELATED: Democrats Nominate Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker

The previous head of the caucus was Joe Crowley, a moderate Democrat from New York who was considered a possible future speaker of the house until he unexpectedly lost his re-election bid to Congress to uber-progressive Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Democrats’ top five leadership slots now have two black members and one Hispanic member, even though the United States is 18 percent Hispanic compared to 12 percent black.

In 2014, the caucus was led by Xavier Becerra.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

Trump Russia ProbeSTR / AP Photo

Report: Jerome Corsi Shuts Down Mueller Plea Deal

Randy DeSoto

Jim Acosta of CNN raises his hand to ask a question during a press briefing at the White House.Susan Walsh / AP

Watch: CNN’s Acosta Battles with Sarah Sanders After Getting White House Pass Back

Randy DeSoto

Mexican Police officers block Central American migrants from reaching the El Chaparral border crossing close to the Mexico-US border in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Migrants Report Cash Transactions Between Mexican Officials to Allow Them Access to US Border

Savannah Pointer

Joshua Lott / Getty Images

Clintons Kick Off Speaking Tour with Countless Empty Seats

Randy DeSoto

Trump Bill SigningRon Sachs - Pool / Getty Images

Trump ‘Body Man’ Expected To Leave White House in Coming Weeks

Jack Davis

Rodney Scott, chief patrol agent in the Border Patrol’s San Diego Sector, appears on CNN's "New Day" on Monday.CNN screen shot

Chief Border Patrol Agent Attacks Narrative That Migrants Were Peaceful, Defends Use of Tear Gas

Jack Davis

Central American migrants run away from tear gas used by U.S. Border Patrol officers near the El Chaparral border crossing in Tijuana, Mexico.Guillermo Arias / AFP / Getty Images

Mexico Confirms: Migrant Group That Stormed US Border Will Be Deported

Savannah Pointer

A Census 2020 title page on a census questionnaire.Maria Dryfhout / Shutterstock

California Objection to Census Citizenship Question Smacked Down by DOJ

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.