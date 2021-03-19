Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California reintroduced a resolution co-sponsored by nearly a third of the House Democratic caucus on Friday to expel Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from Congress.

“I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,” Gomez said.

“And I’ll do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.”

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA) introduces a resolution to expel Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from Congress over “her repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.” pic.twitter.com/TkleG9eigj — The Recount (@therecount) March 19, 2021

When he first introduced the resolution in January, the congressman cited Greene’s “repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Gomez said.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”

The bill is co-sponsored by 72 House Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California.

INBOX: These 72 House Democrats are co-sponsoring Rep. Jimmy Gomez’s resolution to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from the House. pic.twitter.com/U7gLZa6zng — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) March 18, 2021

The bill is likely to fail because it requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass and there are less than 10 more Democratic representatives than Republicans.

“Democrats have declared me Public Enemy Number One,” Greene tweeted Thursday in response to the bill.

“And it’s all because I stand for the PEOPLE over politicians.”

Democrats have declared me Public Enemy Number One. Tomorrow, 72+ radical Socialists are introducing a resolution to EXPEL me from Congress. And it’s all because I stand for the PEOPLE over politicians. Text MTG to 89477 to #StandWithMTG — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) March 18, 2021

Greene was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and assumed office on Jan. 3, according to Ballotpedia.

Eleven House Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene from her House committees last month, Forbes reported. Greene had served on the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee.

During the debate, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Greene’s past opinions “do not represent the views of my party,” according to The Associated Press. However, he pointed out that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hadn’t stripped committee memberships from Democrats who had made similarly controversial comments.

“If that’s the new standard, we have a long list,” McCarthy said.

