Login
SECTIONS
News
Mewe Share P Share

73 House Democrats Sponsor Bill to Overturn Legitimate Election

×
By Erin Coates
Published March 19, 2021 at 10:30am
Mewe Share P Share

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California reintroduced a resolution co-sponsored by nearly a third of the House Democratic caucus on Friday to expel Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia from Congress.

“I take no joy in introducing this resolution, but any member who incites political violence and threatens our lives must be expelled,” Gomez said.

“And I’ll do everything I can in my power to protect our democracy and keep all my colleagues safe.”

TRENDING: White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One

When he first introduced the resolution in January, the congressman cited Greene’s “repeated endorsements of sedition, domestic terrorism, and political violence.”

“As if it weren’t enough to amplify conspiracy theories that the September 11 attacks were an inside job and the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged, a string of recent media reports has now confirmed that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene had previously supported social media posts calling for political violence against the Speaker of the House, members of Congress, and former President Barack Obama,” Gomez said.

“Her very presence in office represents a direct threat against the elected officials and staff who serve our government, and it is with their safety in mind, as well as the security of institutions and public servants across our country, that I call on my House colleagues to support my resolution to immediately remove Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from this legislative body.”

The bill is co-sponsored by 72 House Democrats, including Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida and Eric Swalwell of California.

The bill is likely to fail because it requires a two-thirds majority vote to pass and there are less than 10 more Democratic representatives than Republicans.

“Democrats have declared me Public Enemy Number One,” Greene tweeted Thursday in response to the bill.

“And it’s all because I stand for the PEOPLE over politicians.”

RELATED: Fact-Check Disaster: PolitiFact Targets Marjorie Taylor Greene but Forgets to Consult Dictionary First

Greene was elected to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District and assumed office on Jan. 3, according to Ballotpedia.

Eleven House Republicans voted with Democrats to remove Greene from her House committees last month, Forbes reported. Greene had served on the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee.

Do you think Greene should be expelled?

During the debate, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Greene’s past opinions “do not represent the views of my party,” according to The Associated Press. However, he pointed out that Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hadn’t stripped committee memberships from Democrats who had made similarly controversial comments.

“If that’s the new standard, we have a long list,” McCarthy said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Disneyland Announces Date for Limited Reopening
Recall of Gov. Newsom Almost Certain After Latest Signature Update
Report: Federal Probe Into Nursing Home Scandal Gets Closer and Closer to Cuomo
Businesses Struggling to Find Workers as Government Doles Out Cash
White House Releases Statement After Biden Falls While Boarding Air Force One
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×