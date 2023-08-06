An elderly teacher in Wisconsin is facing some serious prison time after being convicted of very sickening crimes.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that 74-year-old Anne N. Nelson-Koch, a former teacher in the city of Tomah, was convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 14-year-old student.

During the 2016-17 school year, Nelson-Koch repeatedly assaulted the student in the basement of a private school in Tomah. At the time, she was 67 and the student was 14.

Nelson-Koch was convicted of all 25 charges after a three-day trial and faces a sentence of up to 600 years in prison.

Assistant District Attorney Sarah M. Skiles, the prosecutor of the case, said, “The victim of these crimes is an incredibly brave young man. He spoke the truth, and the jury heard him loud and clear. We are so grateful to the jury for their dedication to finding the truth.”

Skiles asked Judge Richard Radcliffe, who was presiding over the case, to revoke Nelson-Koch’s bail and remand her in custody, but Radcliffe released her with a GPS monitor pending a sentencing hearing on October 27.

It is hard to overstate just how disturbing and sickening of a case this is. Here you have a student being harmed by a person in whom the parents have put their trust to ensure that their child is safe.

While we can feel satisfaction knowing that she was caught and justice has now been served, this story nevertheless reminds us of just why trust in educators in America has drastically plummeted over the past few years.

First off, this story points to the much wider problem of sexual abuse that is taking place in American schools.

Should teachers be better vetted before being placed with children? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (801 Votes) No: 1% (7 Votes)

In an October 2022 Fox News report, it was revealed that in the first nine months of that year, public school educators were being arrested and charged with sex-related crimes at a rate of one per day.

The sad case of Nelson-Koch then is shocking and disturbing, to be sure. But it’s also hardly surprising to anyone who is aware of the state of education in America right now.

But beyond that, in many public schools across the country, if teachers are not physically harming or abusing students, they are trying to indoctrinate them into the leftist worldview without the consent or knowledge of the parents.

Over the past few years, parents have discovered that their children are being taught woke ideologies such as critical race theory or LGBT themes in public schools.

Oftentimes, the lessons and materials presented in the classroom are flat-out pornographic.

In many cases, when parents try to raise awareness of these issues, they are demonized by the left, when they are really just trying to look out for the safety and innocence of their child.

In short, what happened in Wisconsin is just another example of the many reasons why many parents no longer trust the American public school system.

The education system in America is proving every day to be completely broken in virtually every way imaginable.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.