741 Former National Security Officials Make Melodramatic Kamala Harris Endorsement in Eerily Familiar Move

Agents of the diabolical deep state — by far the greatest threat to peace and freedom in American history — fear that former President Donald Trump will put an end to the needless wars they have used as an excuse to augment their power, and on which scores of government sycophants have spent decades enriching themselves.

Thus, on Sunday a group calling itself the National Security Leaders for America published a letter in support of vice president and 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris — a letter signed by 741 individuals whom Fox News described as “former high-ranking national security officials,” including nine who, on the eve of the 2020 presidential election, signed a now-infamous letter dismissing the Hunter Biden laptop story as “Russian disinformation.”

Sunday’s endorsement letter billed the 2024 election as “a choice between democracy and authoritarianism.”

On that point, at least, the monsters who drafted the letter had it right. They simply inverted the truth.

After all, it is they who represent the actual authoritarian threat. Trump and his populist “Unity” coalition seek to peacefully remove the pro-Harris tyrants from power.

In fact, if you have paid attention in recent years, then you know that our current political contest has little to actually do with Democrats or Republicans. Trump has simply used the Republican Party as a mechanism through which a populist uprising will restore a government of the people.

Instead, our current contest pits the deep state-controlled and Democrat-dominated establishment against America’s once-free citizens. It is a clash between those who profit from war and misery on one side and those who love peace, prosperity and the Constitution on the other.

Thus, we may take those 741 tyrants at their word. They stand for and with authoritarianism.

“Vice President Harris has proven she is an effective leader able to advance American national security interests. Her relentless diplomacy with allies around the globe preserved a united front in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russian aggression. She grasps the reality of American military deterrence, promising to preserve the American military’s status as the most ‘lethal’ force in the world,” the letter read.

Do you care what these 741 national security officials have to say? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 6% (45 Votes) No: 94% (736 Votes)

In other words, Harris will do what her deep-state handlers tell her to do. That includes — crucially, from their perspective — continuing the proxy war in Ukraine.

Never mind that Trump maintained peace through strength during his presidency. Those 741 warmongers and tyrants view him as a threat to their (financial) interests.

Thus, they repeated lies about Trump working “to actively undermine the peaceful transfer of power,” a reference to the Capitol incursion of Jan. 6, 2021, which, thanks to the emergence of substantial evidence, now looks like a case of federal entrapment.

Meanwhile, it almost defies belief that nine signatories to the Hunter Biden letter would sign this letter also.

Recall that in the closing weeks of the 2020 election, 51 current and former U.S. intelligence officials colluded with then-candidate Joe Biden’s campaign to censor a since-verified New York Post story about the shocking contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop by dismissing it as “Russian disinformation” — an act of suppression the helped the elder Biden prevail in that controversial election.

To say this all feels oddly familiar would be an understatement.

The audacity required to lie with such brazenness and then engage in moral posturing about “democracy” comes straight from hell.

In any event, we know the truth, and we know the stakes.

The 741 tyrants who signed that Harris endorsement letter constitute part of the deep state. They want perpetual war and domestic surveillance. And they will not give up power easily.

Thus, we must overwhelm them at the polls and elect the man they fear most.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.