75-Year-Old Woman Criminally Charged in Scotland for Holding Sign Near Abortion-Performing Hospital

 By Michael Austin  January 3, 2026 at 5:00am
Rose Docherty, a 75-year-old grandmother, is facing criminal charges in Glasgow, Scotland, for holding a sign outside an abortion-performing hospital.

The holding of the sign, which simply said “coercion is a crime, here to talk, only if you want,” was a violation of “buffer zone” laws since it occurred within 200 meters of the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

Even though she merely stood silently with her sign and did not even attempt to speak with anyone, being present within the “buffer zone” marked a violation of the laws.

Docherty is the first person to be charged under the new laws, which entered into effect in 2024, according to a Dec. 19 release from Alliance Defending Freedom International.

The elderly woman was arrested and held for several hours. She was deprived of a chair to sit upon, even after making clear that she had previously endured a double hip replacement.

“I can’t believe I am here today. I simply stood, in love and compassion, offering consensual conversation to anyone who wanted to engage,” Docherty said, per ADF International.

“Nobody should be criminalised just for offering a chat,” she continued.

“Conversation is not a crime on the streets of Glasgow.”

After ADF International described Docherty’s bail conditions as “disproportionate,” prosecutors loosened them.

The case has also drawn the attention of the U.S. State Department, which condemned the breach of Docherty’s rights.

“The arrest of Rose Docherty is another egregious example of the tyrannical suppression of free speech happening across Europe,” the agency said.

“When 75-year-old grandmothers are being arrested for standing peacefully and offering conversation, common sense and basic civility are under attack,” the statement continued.

Related:
Legal Expert Jonathan Turley Explains Why Indictment Contents Should Terrify Maduro

“The United States will always speak out against these violations of fundamental rights.”

Trump administration officials have repeatedly voiced concern about deteriorating civil and religious liberties in Europe, especially as they impact Americans.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio recently blocked five Europeans involved in the “global censorship-industrial complex” from entering the United States.

“For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose,” Rubio said on Dec. 23, per a report from the New York Post.

“The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship.”

