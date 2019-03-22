SECTIONS
Onlookers Do Nothing as Elderly Woman Is Ruthlessly Kicked on NYC Subway

By Neetu Chandak
Published March 22, 2019 at 4:10pm
Modified March 23, 2019 at 11:44am
A man was caught on video kicking a 78-year-old woman in the face on a New York City subway as others just watched her bleed on March 10.

WATCH (Warning, graphic content):

The video shows others on the train filming with their phones and yelling.

“This is an extremely disturbing video,” Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokeswoman Amanda Kwan said, according to the New York Post Friday.

The New York Police Department told The Daily Caller News Foundation over email that the incident occurred a little after 3 a.m. on Sunday, March 10.

“The individual is described as a male Black, approximately 40-years-old, 6’0″, 180 lbs., with a black goatee,” NYPD told TheDCNF. “He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black knit cap, long black and white checkered scarf, metal framed glasses, and black pants.”

Nobody immediately called the police, the Post reported.

“It’s terrible,” an MTA worker said, according to the Post. “I can’t believe something like that could happen.”

The woman was treated for swelling, cuts to the face and bleeding, according to NYPD.

This is not the first altercation that has occurred on or near a New York City subway. An MS-13 gang member was taken into custody in February after killing a man at a subway station.

The NYPD announced on Twitter on Saturday that the suspect wanted for the attack has been apprehended.

