79,000 DACA Recipients Were Approved Despite Arrest Records, Some Arrested 10x or More

At the dawn of the program allowing the children of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States, thousands who had arrest records were allowed to remain.

A report from 2019 that covers the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals program created by former President Barack Obama, shows that 79,398 people were exempted from deportation, even with arrest records.

Although more than half of those arrests were related to driving (excluding DWI cases) or immigration, the top of the list includes those who were arrested for theft, drug crimes, assault, battery and burglary.

Sex offenses, including rape, arson, murder, child pornography and kidnapping also appear on the list of crimes for which illegal immigrants admitted to DACA were arrested.

The report noted some of the illegal immigrants allowed to remain in America through DACA had more than 10 arrests.

Illegal immigrants who have committed crimes continue to seek entry to the United States.

A report from The Epoch Times said that the U.S. is on track to have 17,000 criminals caught entering the U.S. in fiscal year 2024, which began Oct. 1.

Texas Gov, Greg Abbott said the flow of criminals across the border has resulted in painful consequences, such as the killing of Jocelyn Nungaray, 12, of Houston. Two illegal immigrants have been arrested in connection with her death.

“The murder of Jocelyn was a direct result of Biden’s open border policies,” Abbott said in a quote from an interview posted on his website.

“There were multiple opportunities to stop these criminals: one was to have an effective border security plan that would deny illegal entry. Remember, Border Patrol apprehended both of these murderers and then let them go,” he said.

“At the time the murders took place, one of them had an ankle bracelet on them. They were supposed to be monitored, and [the Biden Administration] failed every step of the way. Jocelyn would be alive today had [President] Biden implemented a secure border plan,” Abbott added.

During Thursday’s debate, former President Donald Trump also blamed President Joe Biden for the rise in crimes committed by illegal immigrants.

“We are living right now in a rat’s nest. They’re killing our people in New York, in California, and every state in the union because we don’t have borders anymore. Every state is now a border,” Trump said during the debate, according to the Washington Examiner.

“Because of his ridiculous, insane, and very stupid policies, people are coming in and they’re killing our citizens at a level that we’ve never seen. We call it migrant crime. I call it Biden migrant crime,” the former president further jabbed.

