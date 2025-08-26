A 7th Grader Could Catch the Error in This Newsom Meme, But Apparently Newsom Doesn't Have Any 7th Graders Working for Him

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom beclowned himself by posting an absurd meme spotlighting his embarrassing ignorance of basic civics.

The clown show unfolded Saturday, when Newsom‘s press team posted a nonsensical meme — replete with dubious statistics — blaming Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for the alleged murder rate in the city of Miami.

The meme featured DeSantis’ face above the homicide stats attributed to Miami — which is laughable, because a state governor does not control a city’s crime rates.

Miami’s murder rate is 37% higher than San Francisco’s pic.twitter.com/yjWEJHn6OS — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 23, 2025

In desperately trying to dunk on DeSantis, Newsom inadvertently dunked on himself by underscoring his abject cluelessness about both municipal and state governance.

On Tuesday, DeSantis fired back at Newsom during an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In his epic smackdown, the Florida governor said Newsom has made California No. 1 in many categories — including homelessness, public defecation, and income taxes.

DeSantis holds up a map to Newsom that people use to know where poop is on the streets of San Francisco and then points out that he cleaned it up for Xi Jinping pic.twitter.com/6Ha5qhZfmA — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 1, 2023

“We have talked about Florida being No. 1 on so many categories: economy, new business, higher education,” DeSantis told Hannity.

“And he says California is No. 1.”

DeSantis continued: “To be bipartisan, you know, I do have to acknowledge that under Gavin Newsom’s leadership, California, they are No. 1 in a lot of things”:

No. 1 in homelessness.

No. 1 in public defecation.

No. 1 in tent cities.

No. 1 for highest income tax in the country.

No. 1 for highest sales tax.

No. 1 for highest gas tax.

“And they have the highest electricity rates in the continental United States,” DeSantis noted.

“So they are No. 1 in a lot of things — just not the things you would want to be No. 1 in.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis says California may be number one but only in all the wrong categories: “We have talked about Florida being number one in so many categories, and he says California is number one. But to be bipartisan, I do have to acknowledge that under Gavin Newsom’s… pic.twitter.com/cPQZHq8CKI — Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) August 26, 2025

Gavin Newsom should stick to what he does best, which is bleaching his teeth and greasing up his tresses with pounds of hair gel.

The California Democrat is not even in the same stratosphere as Ron DeSantis, a Harvard-educated attorney, former Navy lieutenant commander, and Bronze Star recipient.

This is Los Angeles under the administer of Gavin Newsom. Once a symbol of Hollywood dreams — now looks like a third-world disaster zone. Do you want America to look like this？ YES or NO ? pic.twitter.com/vNg8FI6TAv — Sibyl🇺🇸♥️🌹🩷 (@ordinarygirl1) August 25, 2025

DeSantis’ impressive governance of Florida is orders of magnitude above Newsom‘s failed leadership, which has caused California to decay into a crime-infested dumping ground for illegal aliens and violent gangsters.

