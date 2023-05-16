7th-Grader Taking School to Court After He Was Sent Home for Second Time for Words on Shirt

A seventh-grade student is preparing to sue the Nichols Middle School in Middleborough, Massachusetts, for allegedly violating his First Amendment rights by prohibiting him from wearing a shirt that states, “There are censored genders.”

Liam Morrison, 12, will file his federal lawsuit within the next few weeks, his attorney told Fox News on Monday.

The statement confirms weeks of speculation about whether the boy would pursue legal action against the public school, which had sent him home in April for wearing a shirt that read, “There are only two genders.”

In reprimanding Liam, Nichols Middle School officials claimed his T-shirt made some people feel “unsafe.”

On May 5, he wore a modified version of the T-shirt with the word “censored” appearing in place of “only two.”

School officials sent Liam home again.

Brave Middleborough student Liam Morrison wore this shirt to school today to protest the district censoring his free speech previously when he wore a shirt that said ‘There Are Only Two Genders.’ The district made him take this shirt off too. MFI is providing him legal support. pic.twitter.com/eVXuouYvpV — MA Family Institute (@MAFamilyInst) May 5, 2023

Last week, attorneys for the Nichols Middle School said it will continue to bar Liam from wearing the shirt, laying the groundwork for his civil rights lawsuit.

Sam Whiting, an attorney for the Massachusetts Family Institute — the Christian organization representing the youngster — believes this case is a slam dunk.

“We believe that we’re going to get a win on this. I mean, I really can’t think of a better fact pattern to vindicate a student’s First Amendment rights,” Whiting told Fox News.

Liam said he was sent home almost immediately after arriving at school two weeks ago.

“So what happened is very, very shortly after I arrived, I was actually a bit early, is just as the school was opening up — it didn’t really take long for someone to walk into my homeroom and [someone] to tell me, ‘Hey, I need you to follow me,’” he told Fox News.

“And knowing the shirt I was wearing and even though how different it was, I figured out that they would probably want me to come to the principal’s office. And after I had followed them, I went to the room that they told me to, and I already took my shirt off because I knew that that’s what they were going to ask me to do.”

Liam’s attorney was astonished the seventh-grader was sent home even though he had not done anything disruptive except wear a shirt school officials didn’t like.

It’s unclear why the boy was sent home even after he removed the T-shirt.

“Liam did everything correct in this situation,” Whiting said. “He hasn’t disrupted anything. He hasn’t harassed anyone.”

The school claimed the message on the shirt qualified as bullying and harassment because it targeted a “protected class” of students, Whiting told The Enterprise of Brockton, Massachusetts.

He pointed out that the shirt was not directed at anyone and even covered up the very words school administrators had objected to.

“And yet they’re still censoring him just because they don’t like what his shirt had to say,” the attorney said. “And that’s made even more obvious by the fact that they made him take off a censored version of the shirt.

“It didn’t even say anything about gender. It just made a statement about censorship. And because Liam was wearing it, they made him take it off again.”

It’s unclear which group is the “protected class” the Nichols Middle School claimed was bullied by Liam’s shirt. There’s no federal law designating transgenders or drag queens as protected classes.

The Enterprise reported the school district did not respond when asked for more information.

What is clear, however, is that public schools today are no longer institutions of learning, but instead are toxic petri dishes for indoctrinating children with anti-scientific, left-wing propaganda.

