'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino Dead at Age 21

The family drama “7th Heaven” first aired back in 1996. The show followed the fictional characters Rev. Eric Camden and his wife, Annie, sharing the challenges of raising seven children while tackling controversial topics.

One of the children on the show was Lorenzo Brino. He appeared alongside his real-life brother, Nikolaus Brino, portraying twin brothers Sam and David Camden.

“Born on Sept. 21, 1998, Brini appeared or starred on the show from 1999 to 2007.

The accident that took Brino’s life occurred on March 9. At the time, the name of the victim was not released.

TRENDING: Hillary Clinton Responds to Coronavirus by Urging People To Ignore Trump's Guidance

The 21-year-old struck a pole after losing control of his Toyota Camry in San Bernadino County about 3 a.m., TMZ reported.

Brino was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mimi, the actor’s sister, shared a heartbreaking tribute to her brother on Instagram.

“Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement. You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had,” she wrote.

“I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side.”

A tribute video was also posted to YouTube by a friend of Brino’s with the following caption: “From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives.”

“The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother.”

RELATED: Dolly Parton Posts Emotional Response to Kenny Rogers' Death: 'My Heart's Broken'

According to TMZ, Janet Brino said the following after the loss of her nephew: “To my dear sweet nephew, your loss left a hole in my heart. God needed another Angel and he took you.”

“Please watch over your mom and dad. You sister Mimi, brothers, Antonio, Zachary and Nicholas … You got a big job up there.”

Our thoughts are with the Brino family during this difficult time.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.