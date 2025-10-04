Journalists Are Furious Over the New Anti-Woke Pick to Lead CBS News

Social media posts on Friday showed left-wing journalists and public figures are furious about CBS News picking The Free Press co-founder Bari Weiss as its new editor-in-chief.

CBS News’ parent company, Paramount, is expected to announce a deal to buy The Free Press, which Weiss co-founded with her self-proclaimed spouse Nellie Bowles, and make her the new editor-in-chief as part of the deal. Liberals on social media are raging about elevating Weiss to the prominent role, complaining about her pro-Israel stance and hesitance toward far-left ideologies.

“CBS News is naming Bari Weiss Editor in Chief, which will make CBS News useless,” The Young Turks’ Cenk Uygur said. “She is indisputably biased towards Israel. In fact, that’s why she was hired. According to @nypost, ‘Weiss’s strong pro-Israel stance is one of the factors that is said to have appealed to [Paramount SkyDance Corporation CEO] David Ellison.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes compared Weiss to Vice President J.D. Vance and said they have “very similar skills,” implying that she is a right-winger who aligns with President Donald Trump. Weiss does not identify as conservative and notably has politically centrist views.

“Bari Weiss and JD Vance are very similar figures with very similar skills,” Hayes wrote on BlueSky, a left-wing social media site.

Left-wing political consultant Chris Sosa labeled Weiss as a “right-wing actor” who will do “catastrophic” damage to CBS News.

“If reports are true, what Paramount is about to do to CBS News is catastrophic. Right-wing actor Bari Weiss has no business leading any news organization, especially one that strives for objectivity. As a former journalist, I feel for all the seasoned professionals at CBS News,” Sosa said.

A BlueSky user stated that CBS News will be led by an “unethical and talentless hack” who will “flatter the wretched views of rich dipshits.”

Transgender activist Alejandra Caraballo accused Weiss of appealing to “existing prejudices” that are held by so-called “oligarchs.”

“Bari Weiss’ only talent is telling billionaire oligarchs what they want to hear dressed as dangerous truth. Her obsequious sycophancy for the oligarchs and appeal to their existing prejudices is the only value she has. Without them propping her up, she wouldn’t have a career,” Caraballo said.

The New York Times’ Nikole Hannah-Jones invoked diversity, equity, and inclusion, and stated that Weiss has no qualifications for her upcoming role.

“In case it wasn’t clear, the anti-DEI crusade has never been about merit. Zero news experience. Never been a reporter. Elevated to Editor in Chief of CBS News, one of the most storied news institutions in the nation,” Wells wrote on BlueSky.

The Nation columnist John Ganz referred to Weiss as a “mediocre vulgarian” who has “damaged” American institutions.

Weiss resigned from The New York Times in 2020, citing “constant bullying by colleagues” and an “illiberal environment.” Her colleagues reportedly insulted her and called for her removal on Twitter for stating things they did not agree with. She then founded The Free Press in 2021.

