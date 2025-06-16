8-Month-Old Baby Among Those Killed When Teenager Opens Fire at Carnival: Police

An 8-month-old baby was among three people killed Sunday night when gunfire broke out during a Utah carnival.

Police said an 18-year-old who was believed to be connected to an altercation that preceded the shooting was killed, as was a 41-year-old woman, the West Valley City Police Department said, according to KSL-TV.

Five people were hit by the gunfire, police said. Some victims were shot more than once.

Police representative Roxeanne Vainuku said officers patrolling the carnival where the shooting took place saw two groups arguing and approached the groups to defuse the situation.

One individual produced a firearm and shot into the other group, Vainuku said.

3 People, Including a baby, kiIIed in Utah carnival shooting 5 people were struck by gunfire when a 16 year old reportedly pulled out a gun and opened fire at another group The suspect had been taken into custody pic.twitter.com/8RB6oUmJtx — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 16, 2025

Two teenagers were shot in the arm, she said, while a pregnant woman was injured when she tried to climb a fence to flee the gunfire.

One officer fired at the 16-year-old, Vainuku said.

Police “very quickly” took the suspect into custody, she said, according to KSL-TV.

The shooting took place during WestFest, held at the city’s Centennial Park, which was billed as a time to celebrate diverse cultures, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

The shooting took place near a group of carnival rides.

“The violence and deaths at the WestFest celebration in West Valley are tragic and seem to be the result of youth violence,” Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson said.

“I am so deeply saddened by the loss of life, especially that of an innocent bystander and an infant. My thoughts are with all who were onsite and impacted by this tragedy and the families of those who lost their lives,” she said.

Vainuku said police had not yet interviewed the suspect and did not know whether the incident was gang-related.

“It’s heartbreaking, I think for all of us, to see something like this happen at something that is just a real treasure, something that we really enjoy in our community,” she said, according to KUTV-TV.

The shooting at an event meant to spread happiness left witnesses stunned, according to KSTU-TV. The station withheld the names of the witnesses.

“I don’t even know how to explain this night,” one witness said. “I am traumatized. I don’t think I would ever go to a fair, especially if they’re not checking the people that walk in.”

Another witness said, “I was very scared, because I’m not used to hearing gunshots, and I almost had a panic attack because that was scary.”

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.