Here Are 8 Tricks to Make Your After-Christmas Cleanup a Little Easier

The day after Christmas.

Extended family and friends have packed up and gone home, your spouse is back to work, and you are left to tackle the post Christmas cleanup alone … with the little ones still home from school.

It’s enough to kill the holiday mood and leave you frazzled and perhaps even resentful going into the new year.

So to keep you from feeling overwhelmed, the blog Finding Joy has released their “8 Steps to cleaning up after Christmas.”

Starting off, author Rachel Marie Martin recommends “having a good attitude.” (This might seem easier said than done.)

As Martin points out, the intensive workload of not just cleaning up after a party, but also taking down Christmas decorations, can lead one to “slip into a posture of grumbling.”

However, keeping a positive outlook and taking time to be grateful for being able to celebrate Christmas with loved ones (and therefor having a mess to clean up) can help motivate you to move through even the most daunting chores.

Next, set mini-goals.

Multiple rooms, packing away seasonal decor, sweeping, dusting … taking in everything all at once is too much for almost anyone.

Instead, make a “to do list.” Tackle one project or room at a time. Being able to check off a list, as well as standing back and admiring what you have made it through, allows you to build momentum while also allowing you to recognize what you have accomplished and know when it is time to rest.

Just because the holiday season is coming to a close, doesn’t mean it’s time to do away with all of your holiday spirit: Donate.

Giving back isn’t just for Christmastime and donating old toys, games and clothes is a great way create a new and fresh space in your home. If you’re heaving trouble deciding what to get rid of, there are a plethora of “de-clutter” YouTube videos and blogs that can help.

How-to guides like the lauded “KonMari” method can show you how to realize what household items you actually use, what personal items bring you joy — and how to get rid of the rest.

Employ the kids!

Have your kids help you clean. It’s a great way to teach responsibility and life skills, while also helping to burn off excess energy from holiday sweets.

Reward yourself.

Need a little extra motivation? Perhaps treat yourself to a latte at your favorite coffee shop after you’ve finished a particularly big task. Maybe take some time to enjoy one of your new presents or lightly indulge in some holiday leftovers.

Finally, be thankful.

Not everyone has the means to celebrate Christmas. Not everyone is able to see their family over the holidays. Remember to be thankful for whatever you have been blessed with over the season, no matter how big or small. Take time to cherish the memories you and your family shared.

Martin writes, “Let the process of taking down the Christmas decorations be a lesson of gratitude.”

