8-Year-Old Child Allegedly Threatened to 'Kill Everyone,' Slashed Child's Throat

 By Jack Davis  March 14, 2023 at 4:00pm
An 8-year-old Florida boy was arrested by police who said he inflicted a cut on the throat of a teen and later threatened to “kill everyone.”

The incident took place Saturday at a home, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said, according to WESH-TV.

According to WRBW-TV, the victim was assaulted in the garage of the house when he was allegedly elbowed in the stomach by the boy.

At a later time, the boy is accused of attacking the same victim, who was choked until he said he could not breathe.

According to the affidavit, the victim kicked his assailant off of him, but the boy allegedly grabbed a knife.

A police report said the victim tried to speak to the boy, but instead the boy swung the knife, inflicting a cut on the victim’s throat.

A neighborhood friend intervened to grab the knife, the report said. Meanwhile, the suspect is accused of trying to hit the victim with a stick, only to be stopped by other children.

At that point, the boy allegedly threatened to “kill everyone,” according to WESH.

Did COVID lockdowns make so many kids turn violent?

The boy allegedly then went into the house to find another knife, according to WRBW.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies were summoned. The 8-year-old was “crying” and begging not to be taken away, according to the New York Post.

As deputies sought to place the boy into a vehicle, he is accused of kicking a deputy in the stomach.

The victim, described as a 13-year-old foster child, suffered a three-inch cut on his neck but refused hospitalization.

The boy was taken to the Lake County Detention Center, according to WESH.

The 8-year-old, whose name is not released due to his age, is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, battery by strangulation, battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer.

According to WRBW, the boy had a history of violence at the home.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Conversation