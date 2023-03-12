Parler Share
News

8-Year-Old Washington Girl Kidnapped from Shopping Mall in 2018 Has Been Found in Foreign Country

 By Jack Davis  March 12, 2023 at 1:02pm
Parler Share

A girl who was kidnapped from a Washington state mall in 2018 has been found in Mexico and brought back to the United States.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez, who is now 8, was found in Michoacán, Mexico, according to KGUN-TV.

A statement by the FBI said that because “Aranza’s safety and privacy is of utmost importance, [h]er location in the U.S. is not being disclosed.”

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” Special agent Richard A. Collodi said.

“Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the U.S.,” he said.

Trending:
'National Disgrace': Jimmy Kimmel Blasted for How He Treated Nobel Peace Prize Winner at Oscars

The FBI said the girl was taken on Oct. 25, 2018.

The girl was in the custody of the state when she was taken, according to the Columbian.

Are you glad to see this young girl returned home?

She was placed in foster care in 2017 after there were substantiated complaints of physical abuse inflicted by her mother, Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez.

The girl had large bruises, and Lopez-Lopez was considered a risk to the girl’s well-being. Lopez-Lopez was granted twice-weekly supervised visitations at the time the girl was abducted.

Lopez-Lopez had asked to take her daughter to a restroom during a visit at the Vancouver Mall. Instead, she took the girl out of the mall and into a waiting vehicle.

Related:
4 Americans Missing in Mexico, Feared Kidnapped or Even Worse as US State Department Warns 'Do Not Travel'

Lopez-Lopez was taken into custody in September 2019 in Puebla, Mexico, and in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree kidnapping and robbery and first-degree custodial interference, according to the U.K. Daily Mail.

“I feel bad about it. I’m sorry,” she said at the time of her sentencing, the Columbian.

Clark County Superior Court Judge Daniel Stahnke dismissed the comment during her sentencing.

“You should not have taken her to a place where you no longer know where she’s at,” Stahnke said.

During the hunt for the child, the FBI had offered a $10,000 reward for information to help find her, according to the Daily Mail.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Treasury Department 'Caves,' Hands Over Biden Family 'Suspicious Activity Reports'
Teen with No Previous Medical Conditions Dies After 'Cardiac Arrest' During PE
8-Year-Old Child Allegedly Threatened to 'Kill Everyone,' Slashed Child's Throat
Breaking: Russian Fighter Jet Brings Down USAF Aircraft Over the Black Sea
Yeti Issues Massive Recall After Potentially Deadly Defect: 'Immediately Stop Use of These Products'
See more...

Conversation