80-Year-Old Man Getting Beaten by Home Invaders Reaches for His Firearm and Instantly Turns the Tables

When two criminals invaded an 80-year-old Chicago man’s home and began beating him, a legally owned firearm, as it often does, allowed the victim to escape with his life.

According to WMAQ-TV, the Chicago Police Department said the unidentified elderly man, who lives close to O’Hare International Airport, was the victim of a home invasion on Monday morning. An unidentified man and woman knocked at his door, and the two eventually forced their way inside.

Police said a fight broke out between the three, and the elderly man, who happened to be a gun owner, drew his firearm and ultimately shot the male suspect in the chest.

WMAQ reported the suspects fled the scene and went to nearby Resurrection Hospital, where the male suspect was listed in critical condition.

The victim also was in critical condition, the report said.

Neighbors were especially shaken over the brazen daytime attack.

“I was in shock when I heard it, because it’s like in the middle of the day, in the morning, and something like that happens so close to your home, it’s really scary to hear,” one of the elderly man’s neighbors told WLS-TV.

Boris Stojakovic, who manages a building across the street from where the attack occurred, said he instructed his residents to be cautious.

“We’re actively checking that all our doors stay closed, and notifying our residents to make sure not to let anyone in the building they’re not expecting,” Stojakovic said.

Neighbor Kevin Wilhite praised the 80-year-old man’s courage, telling WMAQ, “I do salute his bravery, especially at his age, to be able to take on two people.”

While the man was “battered” by the two home invaders, police said, he managed to survive the situation thanks to the rights afforded him by the Second Amendment.

“The victim was battered and sustained several injuries throughout the body and was transported to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition,” Chicago police said, according to Fox News.







In Illinois, residents must have a Firearms Owner’s Identification card to purchase and own firearms and ammunition. The elderly man had a FOID card, according to police.

Cook County has some of the strictest gun laws in the country, which is ironic given that Chicago has turned into what seems like a free-for-all for criminals as Democratic Mayor Lori Lightfoot seemingly refuses to take the actions necessary to tamp down on violent crime in the Windy City.

Given the soaring crime that happens daily in Chicago, gun ownership is essentially mandatory if residents want to stand a chance at surviving encounters like what happened to the elderly homeowner.

While the man was severely injured, it’s possible he would have been killed if he didn’t have a firearm to defend himself and his property.

A legally owned gun gave the man a fighting chance to survive, plain and simple.

WFLD-TV in Chicago reported that two suspects were in custody and charges were pending.

Anti-gun Democrats want to chip away at our Second Amendment rights at a time when Americans need to exercise those rights the most, given the rise in violent crime in many major U.S. cities.

But stories like this prove how important it is to have the constitutional right to own a firearm, which often makes the difference between dying as a helpless victim or having a chance at living to see another day.

