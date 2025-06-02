82 Percent Miscarriages - OB-GYN's COVID Vax Testimony Blows Deaths Wide Open at Senate Hearing

An obstetrician and gynecologist revealed to the U.S. Senate that women vaccinated with the COVID shot during their first trimester experienced an 82 percent miscarriage rate.

Citing a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine in 2021, Dr. James Thorp testified to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs on May 21 that this miscarriage rate mirrored the effects of various abortion drugs designed explicitly to kill unborn babies.

Moreover, according to Dr. Thorp, the U.S. government — namely the administration of former President Joe Biden — knew about this but didn’t care.

OB-GYN Dr. James Thorp delivered one of the most haunting moments of the hearing. He said the COVID shots “MIRRORED” the effects of chemical abortion drugs—and the government knew what it was doing. Dr. Thorp pointed to the now-infamous Shimabukuro study published in the New… pic.twitter.com/6ucjWU1se7 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) May 22, 2025

“This deception was institutionalized in the now-infamous Shimabukuro study published on April 21, 2021, in the digital version of the New England Journal of Medicine,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the Senate.

“The authors claimed a miscarriage rate of 12.6%, but the raw data revealed an 82% miscarriage rate in women vaccinated during the first trimester. These figures mirror the effects of chemical abortion drugs such as RU-486,” he continued.

Thorp also mentioned a New England Journal of Medicine “op-ed” co-written by then-CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in 2021 (two years before she resigned) that he said sought “to coerce pregnant women into taking the vaccine” despite the risks.

The OB-GYN expressed anger over this blatant promotion of the vaccine to pregnant women.

“It is difficult to conceive of a more egregious breach of medical ethics by the government-controlled, medical-industrial complex than the systematic promotion of COVID-19 vaccination to pregnant women,” he testified. “This campaign was not accidental. It was calculated.”

@elonmusko will your heroic rescue of Twitter from the fascists help me better understand why the #FDA #CDC #ABOG #ACOG #SMFM continue to push a lethal vaccine in my patients: women of reproductive age, pregnant women and preborn babies? pic.twitter.com/rGnVcJPgtA — James Thorp MD (@jathorpmfm) December 12, 2022

According to the doctor, pregnant women were “deliberately” targeted because they are “the primary decision-makers in healthcare across the human lifespan” and because they “are the most vulnerable patients.”

“If they could be convinced that the vaccination was safe and effective, it would imply that it was safe and effective for everyone,” Thorp explained.

Thorp also accused the Biden administration of promoting the vaccine to pregnant women and others not on the grounds of biological science but rather what he termed “behavioral science.”

The administration was interested in “manipulating public perception through influence, fear, and persuasion” to effectively force the COVID vaccine onto the public, he said.

“The federal government outsourced much of this psychological operation to NGOs, which disseminated emotionally charged and misleading messaging. These entities falsely assured pregnant women that the vaccines were proven safe and essential for maternal, fetal, and newborn health, even though early evidence indicated quite the opposite,” he added.

American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecologists (ABOG), Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) your gravy train BRIBES from HHS to push the COVID-19 “vaccines” in pregnant women may be EXPOSED! https://t.co/Ml0feja8tG… https://t.co/tE0oixU6ML — James Thorp MD (@jathorpmfm) February 7, 2025

Later questioned by Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Thorp doubled down on his criticism of Walensky’s co-written op-ed.

“They made statements that were false,” he said. “They made statements that were fear-mongering, insinuating that pregnant women, if they didn’t take the vaccine, would put their lives in harm, their preborn lives in harm, and their newborn lives in harm, when they knew absolutely the opposite was true.”

This prompted Johnson to ask him how “they knew” that what they were touting was wrong.

“They know that for several reasons, senator,” Thorp replied, citing a study “documenting that pregnancy in itself reduced the maternal mortality by as much as 75 percent during pregnancy compared to non-pregnant women.”

This is something every American should watch and understand regardless of your politics. In it @jathorpmfm drops a bombshell: A study shows an 87% miscarriage rate in women who got the COVID shot in the first trimester. This isn’t safe and effective it’s criminal negligence. pic.twitter.com/GBfdFlVuMP — Champagne Joshi (@JoshWalkos) May 22, 2025

He also cited another study “that showed the COVID vaccine was the deadliest and most injurious vaccine ever released, with 42,086 injuries, including 1,223 dead.”

“They had that information. They still pushed it on pregnant women,” he concluded.

