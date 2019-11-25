82-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Sends Home Intruder to Hospital: 'He Picked the Wrong House'

An 82-year-old female bodybuilder sent a man to the hospital after he broke into her home in Rochester, New York.

Willie Murphy, an award-winning bodybuilder, is a regular at the Maplewood YMCA in Rochester.

She can deadlift 225 pounds, CBS News reported, and as she recently found out, can hold her own against ill-intentioned criminals.

With her gym friends gathered around, Murphy told the story of how she heard a young man yelling outside her home on Thursday night, just as she was getting ready for bed.

“He was outside, saying ‘Please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,'” Murphy told WHAM-TV.

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

82-year-old female bodybuilder beats down home intruder https://t.co/H5aM2rEx4Y pic.twitter.com/meiQ24HMuS — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 25, 2019

Murphy called the police, but refused to open her door to the man. He became angry, she said, apparently angry enough to find his own way inside.

“I hear a loud noise. And I am saying to myself ‘What the heck is that? The young man is in my home, broke the door,'” Murphy said.

“He picked the wrong house to break into.”

Murphy waited in the dark, choosing her timing well. She grabbed a nearby table, picked it up and used it as a weapon against the intruder.

“I took that table and I went to working on him. And guess what? The table broke,” Murphy said.

Murphy made sure the man was down for the count. She jumped on top of him, hit him with a broom and even poured a bottle of shampoo onto his face.

RELATED: Single Mom Has Dream Home Furnished Thanks to NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

By the time police arrived, the man needed to be transported to a hospital.

The first responders applauded Murphy’s tough-as-nails action to defend herself and her home.

“The officers that came wanted to go on my front porch and take selfies with me,” Murphy said.

Ms. Murphy standing shoulder to shoulder with Genesee Section Officers after an intruder attempted to break into her home. Ms. Murphy is tough as nails & fended off the intruder. Ms. Murphy standing with some of the officers that responded to her home. pic.twitter.com/1gr8KfWZ4d — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) November 25, 2019

Murphy’s friend Rajen Sells said he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.

“She is the wrong person to mess with,” Sells said.

According to NBC, Murphy has taken first place awards in her division at the World Natural Powerlifting Federation’s championships and was named the 2014 Lifter of the Year after placing first in the deadlift, power curl and bench press.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” Murphy said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.