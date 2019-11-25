SECTIONS
Lifestyle News
Print

82-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Sends Home Intruder to Hospital: 'He Picked the Wrong House'

By Kim Davis
Published November 25, 2019 at 3:35pm
Print

An 82-year-old female bodybuilder sent a man to the hospital after he broke into her home in Rochester, New York.

Willie Murphy, an award-winning bodybuilder, is a regular at the Maplewood YMCA in Rochester.

She can deadlift 225 pounds, CBS News reported, and as she recently found out, can hold her own against ill-intentioned criminals.

With her gym friends gathered around, Murphy told the story of how she heard a young man yelling outside her home on Thursday night, just as she was getting ready for bed.

“He was outside, saying ‘Please call an ambulance because I’m sick, I’m sick,'” Murphy told WHAM-TV.

TRENDING: Video Captures Rashida Tlaib Asking Police Chief To Only Hire African-Americans for a Particular Job

Murphy called the police, but refused to open her door to the man. He became angry, she said, apparently angry enough to find his own way inside.

“I hear a loud noise. And I am saying to myself ‘What the heck is that? The young man is in my home, broke the door,'” Murphy said.

“He picked the wrong house to break into.”

Murphy waited in the dark, choosing her timing well. She grabbed a nearby table, picked it up and used it as a weapon against the intruder.

“I took that table and I went to working on him. And guess what? The table broke,” Murphy said.

Murphy made sure the man was down for the count. She jumped on top of him, hit him with a broom and even poured a bottle of shampoo onto his face.

RELATED: Single Mom Has Dream Home Furnished Thanks to NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner

By the time police arrived, the man needed to be transported to a hospital.

The first responders applauded Murphy’s tough-as-nails action to defend herself and her home.

“The officers that came wanted to go on my front porch and take selfies with me,” Murphy said.

Murphy’s friend Rajen Sells said he hopes the suspect learned a lesson.

“She is the wrong person to mess with,” Sells said.

According to NBC, Murphy has taken first place awards in her division at the World Natural Powerlifting Federation’s championships and was named the 2014 Lifter of the Year after placing first in the deadlift, power curl and bench press.

“I’m alone and I’m old, but guess what? I’m tough,” Murphy said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







82-Year-Old Female Bodybuilder Sends Home Intruder to Hospital: 'He Picked the Wrong House'
Stray Dog Found Cuddling Five Abandoned Kittens in Freezing Cold on Side of Road
Single Mom Has Dream Home Furnished Thanks to NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner
Firefighters Save Little Boy's Birthday Party After Only One Friend Shows Up To Celebrate
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Sings Special Song for 3-Year-Old Fan Battling Cancer
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×