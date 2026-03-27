83-Year-Old Veteran Dies After Allegedly Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks by Illegal Alien with Huge Criminal Record

An 83-year-old man who was one of two men shoved onto New York City subway tracks earlier this month has died.

Bairon Posada-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant, was later arrested in connection with the March 8 incident.

Police said Richard Williams of Roosevelt Island died on March 17 from injuries suffered in the unprovoked attack, according to WNBC-TV.

83-year-old veteran randomly shoved onto NYC subway tracks dies from injuries, illegal migrant charged with murder https://t.co/NrNzQsEgBK pic.twitter.com/pW9rEjZSot — New York Post (@nypost) March 26, 2026

He and John Rodriguez, 30, were separately shoved onto the tracks.

Both men were pulled from the tracks before a train arrived at the Upper East Side station, where they were waiting for a subway train.

As noted by NewsNation, Williams was an Air Force veteran.

JUST IN: Bairon Posada-Hernandez, the criminal illegal alien who reportedly shoved an 83yo Veteran onto the NYC subway tracks, is now being charged with M*RDER after the 83yo died from his injuries. This illegal had been deported 4 times and has a long criminal history.… pic.twitter.com/gIr7H4EV23 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2026

“I just want the right thing to be done by this man. I want to draw attention,” Debbie Williams told WNBC about her father. “This is everybody’s father. This is everybody’s grandfather now.”

She said that in the days leading up to his murder, her father “was enjoying his best life on Roosevelt Island. Going to the city independently at 83 years old, doing whatever he wanted to do.”

As for his accused killer, “There’s no words. How do you talk to the devil?” she said. “He’s the devil.”

🚨@ICEgov has lodged a detainer against Bairon Posada-Hernandez, the criminal illegal alien from Honduras who shoved two men, including an 83-year-old Veteran, onto NYC subway tracks completely unprovoked. Posada-Hernandez first entered the country in 2008 and was deported FOUR… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) March 13, 2026

Posada-Hernandez, a native of Honduras, first entered the United States on Jan. 2, 2008, and was deported four times, the most recent of which was in 2020, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

His criminal history includes 15 prior charges for crimes such as domestic violence, obstruction of police, simple assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and drug possession.

Over and over and over. Served his country only to be murdered by third world trash. Democrats how many more Americans have to die? Illegals have no right to be here. — Judy 🇺🇸👮🏻🐗 (@AFJudy70) March 26, 2026

“Bairon Posada-Herandez is a serial criminal, and four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans,” Deputy Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said.

As noted by NewsNation, Posada-Hernandez, who was arrested at a Brooklyn homeless shelter on March 10, will be arraigned on his murder charge on March 30.

The initial charges against him included attempted murder, attempted assault, assault, and reckless endangerment, according to WNBC.

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