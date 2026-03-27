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Subway train arriving at station in New York City underground transportation system.
Subway train arriving at station in New York City underground transportation system. (Paola Giannoni / Getty Images)

83-Year-Old Veteran Dies After Allegedly Being Pushed Onto Subway Tracks by Illegal Alien with Huge Criminal Record

 By Jack Davis  March 27, 2026 at 7:57am
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An 83-year-old man who was one of two men shoved onto New York City subway tracks earlier this month has died.

Bairon Posada-Hernandez, an illegal immigrant, was later arrested in connection with the March 8 incident.

Police said Richard Williams of Roosevelt Island died on March 17 from injuries suffered in the unprovoked attack, according to WNBC-TV.

He and John Rodriguez, 30, were separately shoved onto the tracks.

Both men were pulled from the tracks before a train arrived at the Upper East Side station, where they were waiting for a subway train.

As noted by NewsNation, Williams was an Air Force veteran.

“I just want the right thing to be done by this man. I want to draw attention,” Debbie Williams told WNBC about her father. “This is everybody’s father. This is everybody’s grandfather now.”

She said that in the days leading up to his murder, her father “was enjoying his best life on Roosevelt Island. Going to the city independently at 83 years old, doing whatever he wanted to do.”

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As for his accused killer, “There’s no words. How do you talk to the devil?” she said. “He’s the devil.”

Posada-Hernandez, a native of Honduras, first entered the United States on Jan. 2, 2008, and was deported four times, the most recent of which was in 2020, according to a Department of Homeland Security news release.

His criminal history includes 15 prior charges for crimes such as domestic violence, obstruction of police, simple assault, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and drug possession.

“Bairon Posada-Herandez is a serial criminal, and four-time deported illegal alien from Honduras who should never have been able to walk our streets and harm innocent Americans,” Deputy Assistant DHS Secretary Lauren Bis said. 

As noted by NewsNation, Posada-Hernandez, who was arrested at a Brooklyn homeless shelter on March 10, will be arraigned on his murder charge on March 30.

The initial charges against him included attempted murder, attempted assault, assault, and reckless endangerment, according to WNBC.

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Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




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