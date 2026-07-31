87-Year-Old Christian University Permanently Shuts Down After Pressure from Accreditors

A college campus “where students have encountered God’s presence” for decades will be shutting down soon.

The University of Valley Forge made the “difficult and painful decision” to close its doors after 87 years, according to a Wednesday announcement from the school.

“After much prayer, careful consideration, and consultation, the Board of Trustees of the University of Valley Forge has made the difficult and painful decision to suspend academic operations at the conclusion of the Summer 2026 semester,” the announcement said.

The school, situated in Chester County, Pennsylvania, is affiliated with the Assemblies of God USA and has 589 students, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

CBS News said the school cited “financial challenges” in the announcement as to why it was closing.







Valley Forge noted that it tried to “pursue strategic partnerships and identify sustainable paths forward,” but also acknowledged that those ventures have not been fruitful enough to keep the school afloat.

“These challenges have been well documented over several decades and were reflected in the recent action of the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, which placed the University on Show Cause status,” the school said.

A “show cause” status means that the school did not meet the standards for accreditation in at least one area.

University of Valley Forge announces it will suspend operations after summer semester https://t.co/PGAc0UDMza — The Philadelphia Inquirer (@PhillyInquirer) July 30, 2026

“After careful assessment of the University’s financial realities, the Board concluded that it could not continue academic operations responsibly beyond the Summer 2026 semester,” the announcement reads.

It added, “Please know that until the very last moment, we had significant reason to believe there was a sustainable path forward. However, that path did not materialize in time.”

The school continued: “We recognize the weight of this announcement. For 87 years, the University of Valley Forge has been a place where students have encountered God’s presence, discovered their callings, and been prepared for lives of service and leadership in the church and in the world.”

The University of Valley Forge also apologized — and thanked — its students, stating, “To our students, we are deeply sorry. We understand that this announcement disrupts your lives, your plans, and your sense of stability, and we are grieving for you and with you.”

“Your love for Christ, commitment to learning, and desire to serve others have been a continual source of encouragement and joy. It has been our privilege to be part of your journey, and we remain fully committed to supporting you through this transition,” the school said. “Our immediate focus is on you. We are working diligently with partner institutions, accrediting agencies, and regulatory bodies to help ensure the continuation of your education.”

CBS News reported that at least three schools have offered to help Valley Forge students transition, including Eastern University, Messiah University, and Southeastern University.

According to Patch.com, the school has been around since 1939 and enjoyed modest success at first.

That success soon turned into decades of financial issues, primarily due to a lack of student enrollment.

Patch.com noted: “Without an endowment cushion, they are nearly entirely reliant on student tuitions and fees to pay their bills.”

The University of Valley Forge will remain staffed to help students transfer.

Before ending with a request for prayer, the school wrote: “This is a painful moment for our community, but it is not one without hope. Throughout its 87-year history, the University of Valley Forge has faithfully prepared men and women to serve Christ around the world. While this chapter is drawing to a close, we trust that the Lord will continue His work through the lives of those who have been part of this mission in ways we cannot yet see.”

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