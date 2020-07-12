SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

88-Year-Old Woman Could Lose Her Gun for 2 Years After Shooting Alleged Shoplifter

×
By Erin Coates
Published July 12, 2020 at 11:03am
P Share Print

An 88-year-old liquor store owner was charged with aggravated assault and had her gun confiscated by police after she shot an alleged shoplifter.

May Boyce has owned Murfreesboro Road Liquor and Wines in Nashville, Tennessee, since 1994. She opens and closes the store six days a week by herself, the New York Post reported.

She had been robbed in the past and said that she has often been scared when she is alone.

“I did what I had to do, and I hope word gets out on the street that I’m fed up and I’m not taking it anymore,” Boyce told the Post following the incident.

She told police that on the evening of June 16, two men came into her store and approached the counter in a way that she felt they might try to steal from her store.

TRENDING: After Unpatriotic Rhetoric, Ilhan Omar Hit by Fellow Somali Refugee: Why 'Turn' Minnesota 'Into Mogadishu?'

Boyce said she knew “based on the victim’s demeanor that he was going to steal the liquor,” according to Nashville Tennessean.

She placed her .38 Smith & Wesson snub nose revolver on the counter and unwrapped it from its covering.

She said the victim, identified as Ramon Fisher, “lunged” at her after picking up a bottle and headed for the exit.

Boyce allegedly fired one shot as Fisher was leaving, but she told the Post she didn’t mean to hit the man.

“I never shot a gun before, but I guess it’s something that comes natural,” she said. “I aimed at the floor to scare him.”

Authorities said in the affidavit obtained by the Charlotte Observer that “the victim yelled out that he had been shot and fell into a stack of bottles.” The other man helped him out of the store.

Fisher originally told police that he and his friend had intended to steal from Boyce’s store, but later amended his story and said they had planned to pay for it.

“I did what I had to do,” Boyce said.

RELATED: St. Louis Police Seize Gun Seen in Viral Standoff with Protesters

“After you’ve been played for a fool by people stealin’ from you for years, you get fed up.”

Do you think May Boyce's gun should have been confiscated?

She added, “And don’t put me in the category of a little old lady. I know how to take care of myself.”

Nashville police confiscated her gun as part of the investigation and told her it might be two years before she can get it back.

“I told ’em, s— I might be dead by then,” Boyce said. “But the law’s the law.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates was an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







88-Year-Old Woman Could Lose Her Gun for 2 Years After Shooting Alleged Shoplifter
'Hate Crime' Hoax: Political Candidate Admits He Wrote Racist Letter to Himself
Report: Ilhan Omar Campaign Has Funneled Big Bucks to Her New Husband
Trump Issues a Warning to Republicans: 'We Are in a Culture War'
Don Lemon Calls for Obama To Be Placed on Mt. Rushmore
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×