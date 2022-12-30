'9-1-1: Lone Star' Teen Actor's Cause of Sudden Death Revealed

When “9-1-1: Lone Star” actor Tyler Sanders died in June of this year, he was only 18 years old.

Having died so young and so suddenly, an autopsy was done to learn what happened to this young man.

We now know that Sanders died of an accident fentanyl overdose, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to the Times, a friend found Sanders, known for his role in “Just Add Magic: Mystery City” in his locked apartment on June 16, one day after Sanders confided in his friend that he was using fentanyl.

Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found at the apartment, and Sanders reportedly had a history of drug use.

What an awful way to have to describe someone who died at 18 years and less than four months.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Sanders’ representative Pedro Tapia to Fox News.

He also said that Sanders came from a “wonderful family.”

Fentanyl synthetic opioid, the United States Drug Enforcement Association claims that it’s “50-100 times stronger than morphine.”

It can legally be prescribed for pain management of cancer patients, which is administered via a patch on the skin.

According to the DEA, fentanyl is often added to heroin to “increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin.”

“Many users believe that they are purchasing heroin and actually don’t know that they are purchasing fentanyl — which often results in overdose deaths.”

That’s how strong fentanyl is — it’s used to make heroin appear stronger.

The young man had his whole life ahead of him. It’s all gone due to an awful decision to put a powerful opioid into his system.

We can only pray that this death will give a moment of clarity to those battling their own opioid crises.

If this is you or someone in your family, consider calling the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357. This doesn’t need to happen to you.

