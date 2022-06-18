'9-1-1: Lonestar' Actor Dead at Age 18

It’s always a shock when a young person passes away unexpectedly, and that’s only magnified when the young person is a rising star and has started to make a name for himself in the world.

Actor Tyler Sanders was born in Texas and had moved to California to pursue his career. He spent 8 out of his 18 years of life working on his acting.







Known especially for his appearances in well-known shows like “9-1-1: Lonestar,” “Fear the Walking Dead” and “The Rookie,” Sanders was also a regular on “Just Add Magic: Mystery City.”

He was even nominated for an Emmy in 2015 for his work on “Just Add Magic.”

“Tyler Sanders is an Emmy Nominated actor for the role of Leo in Amazon’s highly popular and successful spin-off Just Add Magic Mystery City,” Tyler’s IMDb bio, written by his mother Ginger Sanders, reads.

“Tyler has been a student of acting since the age of 10 and also studies improv, stand up comedy and has worked with dialect coaches on his many accents.







“He shot a half hour pilot with Leah Remini in 2017 and can be seen in an episode of ABC’s The Rookie and AMC’s popular Fear the Walking Dead among other projects.”

In April, after working with the “9-1-1” cast, Sanders posted a group selfie on Instagram.

“Had a great time working on 9-1-1 lone star!” he captioned the image. “If you didn’t catch it live on Fox, episode 3.14 ‘impulse control’ is out on Hulu now!”

In the past couple of years, the teen was especially focused on working out and improving his physique, and he posted regular updates on his progress.

“One year ago today I decided to start taking fitness seriously,” he posted with progress pictures in November. “Even on days that I didn’t want to, I stuck with it. I trained hard and I ate right. There is a 25lbs difference in those photos.”

Pedro Tapia, Sanders’ agent, confirmed his client passed away in Los Angeles on June 16.

“Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said in a statement, according to NBC News. “He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.”

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Actor Tyler Sanders Dead at 18 — cause of death under investigation. https://t.co/NbPUbkuTZw via @TMZ — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 18, 2022

The cause of the young actor’s death is currently unknown, and family and friends are waiting for an autopsy to bring some closure.

According to TMZ, police said they responded to a call for an unresponsive male on Thursday, and when they arrived they found Tyler dead, alone in the house.

No foul play is currently suspected.

Since news of his passing has circulated, people have flooded his social media accounts with condolences and final messages, expressing their sorrow over a loss that was far too early.

