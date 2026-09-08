There is something almost surreal about the spectacle unfolding in New York City as the nation prepares to mark the 25th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.

Some relatives of 9/11 victims have asked Mayor Zohran Mamdani to stay away from the commemorative events.

Mamdani’s response?

He is apparently planning to attend eight of them.

According to NBC News, Mamdani’s office has provided a schedule showing the mayor attending at least eight events commemorating the 25th anniversary of the attacks, including the official ceremony at the World Trade Center site and an NYPD ceremony at which he is scheduled to speak.

That is quite a statement from a politician who has built much of his public image around empathy, compassion, and listening to marginalized communities.

Apparently, that compassion has limits.

Should Mamdani attend 9/11 commemorations? Yes No

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A petition launched by relatives of people killed on 9/11 had collected more than 100,000 verified signatures as of Tuesday morning, according to Forbes. The petition specifically objects to Mamdani’s participation in the commemorative events, citing his public positions, associations, and responses to rhetoric that the families consider hostile to their values.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki has also said Mamdani should skip the ceremony, while former Mayor Rudy Giuliani has publicly expressed his opposition to Mamdani’s attendance.

And yet Mamdani is going.

In fact, he isn’t merely going to the Ground Zero ceremony. His schedule reportedly includes a private FDNY memorial service, the NYPD ceremony, an interfaith peace walk, a reception hosted by the Roman Catholic archbishop of New York, a Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral, a Greek Orthodox interfaith gathering, and a veterans remembrance event.

Why?

The obvious answer is politics.

Mamdani has cultivated an extraordinarily polished public persona. He wants voters to see him as warm, accessible, and fundamentally decent — the kind of politician who listens, embraces communities, and speaks constantly about compassion.

But politicians are judged by what they do when compassion conflicts with political calculation.

Here Mamdani has made his calculation.

He apparently believes it is politically advantageous to be seen at these events, and he has decided that the objections of some 9/11 families are not enough to change his plans.

That is particularly striking because Sept. 11 is not merely another date on the political calendar.

The attacks were carried out by al-Qaida terrorists who explicitly invoked Islam to justify mass murder. Nearly 3,000 people were killed in New York, including more than 400 first responders, and countless others suffered injuries and illnesses in the years that followed.

Just 25 years later, New York City has a Muslim mayor.

That fact by itself is not an indictment of anyone. American citizenship is not restricted by religion, and Muslims who embrace America and its constitutional system are entitled to participate fully in civic life.

But it is nevertheless a remarkable historical development that should not be treated as though it carries no significance whatsoever.

The city that suffered the nation’s most infamous attack by Islamist terrorists has undergone enormous demographic and cultural changes in the quarter-century since then. Those changes are legitimate subjects for political discussion, even when the mainstream media would prefer to reduce such discussions to accusations of prejudice.

What matters now, however, is not Mamdani’s religion. It is his conduct as mayor.

When families who lost loved ones in the attacks tell a politician they do not want him at commemorative events, a politician who claims to put empathy above everything else has a simple option: Listen.

Mamdani has chosen something different.

He has decided that his presence at these events is important enough to proceed despite their objections.

And perhaps that tells New Yorkers more about Mamdani’s political persona than any carefully crafted speech ever could.

Mamdani has said his focus will be on the families who lost loved ones and the first responders who sacrificed everything. That sounds exactly like what a politician would be expected to say.

But the question isn’t what Mamdani says.

The question is what he does.

And what he is doing is showing up eight times over despite a highly publicized campaign from some victims’ relatives asking him not to.

There is nothing wrong with remembering the victims of 9/11. There is nothing wrong with honoring firefighters, police officers, emergency workers, and ordinary New Yorkers who ran toward danger.

But there is something revealing about a politician who seems unwilling to accept that sometimes the most respectful thing he can do is step aside.

Mamdani wants the political benefits of participating in the nation’s most solemn remembrance of the attacks while dismissing the objections of some of the very families whose loved ones are being remembered.

That is not humility.

It is political calculation dressed up as empathy.

And 25 years after the worst terrorist attack in American history, New Yorkers deserve better than a politician treating a sacred anniversary as another opportunity to manage his image.

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