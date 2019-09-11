During 9/11 Memorial, Victim's Son Blasts Ilhan Omar by Name & Schools Her on Who's Responsible for Attack

Eighteen years ago, Nicholas Haros Jr.’s 76-year-old mom, Frances, died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks carried out by Islamic terrorists, according to the New York Post.

Eighteen years later, Nicholas Haros Jr. found himself speaking at the annual anniversary ceremony honoring the victims and heroes of the 9/11 attacks at Ground Zero in New York City.

He was direct.

Wearing a black T-shirt printed with the words “Some People Did Something,” Haros remembered his mother lovingly, but also laid into Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and other members of the so-called “squad” of female progressive lawmakers.

After reading names of the victims, including that of his own mother, Haros turned his attention to Omar.

That’s when things got real.

Haros intoned, “‘Some people did something,’ said a freshman congresswoman from Minnesota to support and justify the creation of” the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“Today I am here to respond to you exactly who did what to whom,” he continued.

Some in the audience applauded, knowing exactly where he was going.

“Madam, objectively speaking, we know who and what was done. There is no uncertainty about that,” Haros said. “Why your confusion? On that day, 19 Islamic terrorist members of al-Qaida killed over 3,000 people and caused billions of dollars of economic damage. Is that clear.”

“But as to whom, I was attacked, your relatives and friends were attacked, our constitutional freedoms were attacked and our nation’s founding on Judeo-Christian principles were attacked,” he said.

“That’s what some people did,” Haros reminded Omar. “Got that now?”

“We are here today, congresswoman, to tell you and ‘the squad’ just who did what to whom,” Haros said. “Show respect in honoring them, please. American patriotism in your position demand it.”

Then, making the sign of the cross, he said, “For God and country, amen.”

In quite literally speaking truth to power, Haros didn’t just express his own anger — he also channeled the anger of millions of Americans.

The leftists leading today’s Democratic Party — people like Omar and Reps. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York — haven’t forgotten the lessons of 9/11.

They never learned them.

They never understood that 9/11 represented a conflict of civilizations. Instead, they thought that horrible day was just another case of some people doing something, as Omar once characterized the attack.

The American people, however, don’t agree.

Most Americans still see 9/11 as a horrible attack on innocents.

Most understand Islamic extremists are an enormous problem and that they still want to kill us.

Most, I think, see members of “the squad” for what they really are — anti-American, anti-Western ideologues who hate the country that’s given them what women throughout history never dared to dream of.

As Nicholas Haros Jr. might say, “Got that now?”

