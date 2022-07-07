In 9 Seconds, Family's July 4 Goes from Happy to Horrifying as Huge Fireworks Box Explodes at Once

No one ever plans these things to go wrong, but as shown in a viral Twitter video, it does not take long to go from a really great day to a disaster.

The video shared by James Woods on Twitter appeared to be from a SimpliSafe security camera.

It is unclear when or where this was taken, and whether the video recorded an event that was staged as a cautionary tale or a real-life moment a family would really like to live down.

You’re gonna want to get that detailed probably … pic.twitter.com/AtMi6akRDg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 6, 2022

The video began with the kind of a thing that could never possibly go wrong. A group huddled around to watch the lighting of a firework as others watched the process from lawn chairs.

Everybody stood back and waited for what is to come.

And then, the firework went off, as they tend to do. Sparks fly. And the trouble began.

The camera angle makes it hard to see, but a mystery something started sparking behind a van — enjoying its final moments of existence — before being reduced to a gunpowder-encrusted hunk of scorched metal.

A woman who realized faster than the rest that the unplanned section of the program was about to begin, grabbed a child.

The woman thought about staying put until the mystery of what was behind the van was revealed — it was lots of more fireworks.

Everybody then exited stage left, stage right or any way they could get out of range as all of the fireworks that had been stashed behind the van put on a great show.

The video ended in a cloud of smoke, much like the family’s plans for the day.

SimpliSafe said this was not a corporate stunt.

“We’ve received many comments and inquiries today about whether this was a planned event. We exist to protect our customers and don’t make light of events that put their safety at risk. If you are or know someone in this video please let us know if everyone involved is safe,” the company said in a statement, according to the Daily Mail.

Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year! Please use safe and sane fireworks with the state fire marshall seal. For more Firework Safety Tips please visit the National Safety Council Website here: https://t.co/ue5uiq4Hjq pic.twitter.com/28UUodJnb5 — CA SOS Vote (@CASOSVote) July 3, 2022

If seeing the video is not enough, the National Safety Council spelled it out on its website.

“The National Safety Council advises everyone to enjoy fireworks at public displays conducted by professionals, and not to use any fireworks at home. They may be legal but they are not safe,” the website stated, noting that in 2017, more than 12,000 people required treatment for getting up close and personal with fireworks.

“Of these, 50 percent of the injuries were to children and young adults under age 20. Over two-thirds (67 percent) of injuries took place from June 16 to July 16. And while the majority of these incidents were due to amateurs attempting to use professional-grade, homemade or other illegal fireworks or explosives, an estimated 1,200 injuries were from less powerful devices like small firecrackers and sparklers.”

Families in drought-plagued areas might note that, according to the council, fireworks start more than 18,000 fires a year.

