9-Year-Old Victim of Christian School Shooting Used Last Moments Trying to Save Others from Killer

 By Jack Davis  March 28, 2023 at 3:52pm
“Greater love has no one than this, that someone lay down his life for his friends,” John 15:13 states.

In the frenzied moments when death held the children of The Covenant School in the hollow of its hand, one little girl stood up to save them, only to be shot down.

Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9, was trying to reach the fire alarm to get help, according to the Daily Mail.

By the time it came, she was lost.

Dieckhaus was one of three children that died Monday when Audrey Hale killed six people at the Nashville, Tennessee, school before Hale in turn was killed by police.

“She was very creative, she and her older sister would stage plays in the backyard. She was just an absolute delight,” said a family friend, who spoke to The Missourian but was not named.

Evelyn’s family issued a statement.

Should all schools have armed security?

“Our hearts are completely broken. We cannot believe this has happened. Evelyn was a shining light in this world. We appreciate all the love and support but ask for space as we grieve,” the Dieckhaus family said in a statement, according to WZTV-TV.

A glimmer of the long shadow of agony cast by a few moments of hate-filled violence revealed itself Monday at a Woodmont Christian Church vigil. Senior Minister Clay Stauffer talked about the slain third-grader, and what the shooting meant to her fifth-grade sister, Eleanor, according to the New York Post.

“I don’t want to be an only child,” Stauffer said Eleanor cried, according to The Tennessean.

As the tale of Evelyn’s effort spread, Twitter reacted.

Girl Scout's Clever Plan Works, She's Set to Sell Mind-Boggling Number of Cookies After Embracing Capitalism

Others were honored as well as lives taken too soon.

Will Kinney, 9, was remembered as a boy with “an unflappable spirit,” on a GoFundMe page set up for this shattered family.

“He was unfailingly kind, gentle when the situation called for it, quick to laugh, and always inclusive of others. He loved his sisters, adored his parents, grandparents, aunts and uncles, and was always excited to host friends of every age. Sweet Will knew no strangers, and our hearts our broken for his family as they try to find their way forward,” the page wrote.

Hallie Scruggs, 9, was the daughter of Chad Scruggs, the lead pastor at Covenant Presbyterian Church.

“We love the Scruggs family and mourn with them over their precious daughter Hallie. Together, we trust in the power of Christ to draw near and give us the comfort and hope we desperately need,” Park Cities Presbyterian Church in Dallas said in a statement.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation