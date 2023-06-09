Share
90 Minutes After Learning of His Indictment, Trump Was Spotted Fully in His Element: Report

 By Jack Davis  June 9, 2023 at 7:17am
Former President Donald Trump refused to let news of his indictment stand in the way of his plans Thursday night, according to a new report.

According to The New York Times, Trump was at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club Thursday evening as a call came informing him that the indictment — foreshadowed for days — had in fact been handed up by a grand jury.

“He thought about it,” attorney James Trusty said, describing Trump’s reaction to the indictment.

“He said: ‘This is just a sad day. I can’t believe I have been indicted,’” Trusty said, adding, “Those are kind of my — my summary words of what he had to say.”

“But, at the same time, he immediately recognizes the historic nature of this. This is crossing the Rubicon,” he said, referring to the indictment of a former president seeking to regain the White House while facing off against its current occupant.

But whatever was going on inside, Trump refused to change his plans for the evening once the process of issuing statements to the media was complete.

About 90 minutes after getting word of the indictment, Trump had dinner outdoors at Bedminster, the Times report said.

Later in the evening, according to a source the Times did not name, sporting his trademark Make America Great Again cap, Trump played the role of D.J., using his iPad to play Elvis, Pavarotti and James Brown.

The Times report did not mention former first lady Melania Trump, but the Daily Mail said she had been sighted Thursday in New York City.

The gossip site Radar called the former first lady “cold as ice” as she left Trump Tower.

While moving full speed ahead with his social schedule, Trump called into Fox News  to sum up the indictment as “election interference” and “the greatest witch hunt of all time.”

“This is the most corrupt administration in history — there has never been an administration so corrupt, and they’re just starting to find it right now, They are trying to deflect all of their dishonesty by bringing this ridiculous boxes hoax case,” Trump said.

“They’re not going to get away with it,” he said.

Trump also noted that he is innocent of all charges against him.

Trump linked his indictment to allegations that during his time as vice president, now-President Joe Biden was linked to an unverified report given to the FBI that a Ukrainian energy company executive talked about paying $5 million to Biden.

“The reason that they did this today, at this time, is because of the fact that the $5 million was found out in the document, and that’s just the beginning,” Trump said.

Truth and Accuracy

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation