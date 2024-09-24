Share
90-Year-Old Man Violently Attacked in His Own Yard Over Trump Signs

 By Jack Davis  September 24, 2024 at 7:24am
An illustration that hatred for Trump supporters knows no boundaries comes from Turlock, California, where a 90-year-old man paid a price for standing up for what he believes in.

“At about 8:50pm, Turlock Police was dispatched to a battery in the 700 block of Pedras Road, across from Donnelly Park. It was reported that a 90-year-old man was attacked by four males, and threw rocks at him, as they damaged his Trump signs,” Turlock police posted on X.

“Upon arrival, Police Officers contacted the elderly man, who stated that he was 90 years old and attacked over his President Trump campaign signs in his front yard – located on Pedras, across from Donnelly Park,” the Sunday post said.

“Police are getting statements from neighbors. The man also has an American flag and an Assyrian flag proudly displayed on his house. The elderly man is declining an ambulance being dispatched,” police said.

“Police put out a description of the four suspects, stating that they were Hispanic male adults — 18-24 years-old,” the post continued.

As of Tuesday, no arrests had been reported.

Across America, Trump signs serve as a magnet for misconduct.

In Concord, New Hampshire, police eventually tracked down a Trump sign taken from a lawn. In that case, surveillance video captured the incident, according to Patch.

Last month, according to KOLN, Lincoln, Nebraska, police reported that one homeowner’s effort to show his support for Trump faced multiple obstacles.

A Trump supporter covered his sign with barbed wire. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities took down the sign and wire, saying they violated city rules.

When the sign was put up again, it was stolen, A replacement sign was then vandalized.

Fox News host Sean Hannity recently noted that the extent to which the left funnels its hate at Trump is unique in American politics.

“Donald Trump has a huge base of devoted supporters. Now, there are Americans who would walk over hot coals to vote for him, and they will, but there are also people who hate the former president with a passion, which has now made him, obviously, the number one target in terms of assassination in our country,” Hannity said recently, according to Fox News.

“He has a lot of enemies: the Democratic Party, the state-run media mob, the deep state, government officials. Trump Derangement syndrome is very real. They have demonized him. They have besmirched him. They have smeared him. They have slandered him. They have created a caricature of him.

“In less than a decade, Donald Trump has gone from a billionaire and celebrity beloved by Democrats in the media, to a Republican that these same people now refer to constantly as a ‘threat to democracy’ because his politics and rhetoric did not align with this Democratic machine,” he continued.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




