92-Year-Old Colors Wife of 67 Years' Hair During Isolation So She Feels 'Well-Groomed'

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 4, 2020 at 7:38am
We’re all adjusting to life without socializing and dealing with giving up “non-essential” services that we’ve grown used to having.

One of those services? Haircuts and styling.

Since shelter-in-place orders have been given and salons and barbershops have been told to close their doors, there has been a surge in Google searches for “How to cut your own hair,” according to a Google Trend graph as shared by KHOU.

If you’re not a professional or haven’t had much experience in cutting hair, you’re probably not the best equipped to give yourself a cut.

Despite that fact, many of us have tried at one point or another, often with mixed results.

On the upside, self-isolation means that if you do decide to cut your hair and botch the attempt, no one will know immediately unless you post photos of it, and you might have time to grow it out.

Many women feel their best when their hair is well-cared-for, which includes regular trims, colorings and other hair-related services. Some have decided to deal with the learning curve and try to do things themselves, while others want to wait it out until they can get back to a salon.

Ahova Shapira of Israel doesn’t have to worry about that. According to KFSM-TV, she and her husband Ezra have been married for 67 years and have four kids, 10 grandkids and seven great-grandkids.

At 92 years old, the couple has faced a lot together, and now they have weathered another storm: dyeing hair. Ezra has taken on the role of stylist in order to help his wife feel her best even in the middle of a pandemic.

Photos of the adorable couple circulated online after their granddaughter, Yael Shapira Avraham, shared them.

The image shows Ezra carefully applying dye with a brush to his wife’s roots as she sits in a wheelchair, an old towel draped over her shoulders and secured at the front with a clothespin.

“In every situation my grandfather is worried that my grandmother will feel well-groomed you don’t see things like this every day,” a translation of Avraham’s Hebrew comment reads, according to KFSM-TV.

“The picture reflects everything.”

The doting couple has made it into many news stories around the world, as their tenderness even in the little things strikes a chord with readers and viewers alike.

