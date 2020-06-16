SECTIONS
News
Print

92-Year-Old Woman Brutally Knocked to the Ground in Broad Daylight

×
By Erin Coates
Published June 16, 2020 at 9:30am
Print

A 92-year-old woman was pushed to the ground by a random young man walking by her in Manhattan last week.

Surveillance video footage obtained by the New York Post shows the elderly woman walking with a pushcart at 3:30 p.m. on Friday along Third Avenue in the Gramercy Park neighborhood.

The man was walking toward her in the opposite direction when he suddenly hit the woman’s head with his left hand.

The woman fell to the ground, barely missing hitting a fire hydrant with the back of her head.

TRENDING: NCAA Football Star Says He's Boycotting Team Over Coach's Shirt

The man walked on as if nothing happened, looking back a couple of times to see the woman on the ground.

A man on the sidewalk behind the woman appeared to freeze in disbelief when the woman fell.

The elderly woman is expected to recover from her injuries, the Post reported.

The suspect was apprehended Tuesday morning after New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea asked the community for help identifying him. It remains unclear what his motive was.

The incident resembles a trend called the “knockout game” where people walked up to strangers and punched them in the face.

In October 2017, a woman in Pittsburgh was knocked out on a busy sidewalk, but passersby didn’t help her or call 911, KDKA-TV reported.

RELATED: Without Hospital Visitors, Nurses Step Up To Comfort Lonely Patients

A 43-year-old man was punched near a Shake Shack in New York City in a separate October 2017 incident where his attacker took a selfie with his victim, the New York Post reported.

“There is no point to it, it’s crazy,” Charisma Jano-Baptiste told the Post at the time.

A Shake Shack employee added, “Yeah, I’m scared. What if I’m next?”

There were more “knockout” attacks in 2013 in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., according to Fox News.

In New York, one man died after a teenage boy punched him so hard it caused bleeding in his brain.

UPDATE, June 16, 2020: On June 16, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that the suspect who hit the elderly woman had been apprehended. We have updated this article to include Shea’s tweets on the matter.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Erin Coates
Contributor, News
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. A University of Oregon graduate, Erin has conducted research in data journalism and contributed to various publications as a writer and editor.
Erin Coates started as an editor for The Western Journal for over two years before becoming a news writer. She grew up in San Diego, California, proceeding to attend the University of Oregon and graduate with honors holding a degree in journalism. During her time in Oregon, Erin was an associate editor for Ethos Magazine and a freelance writer for Eugene Magazine. She has conducted research in data journalism, which has been published in the book “Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future.” Erin is an avid runner with a heart for encouraging young girls and has served as a coach for the organization Girls on the Run. As a writer and editor, Erin strives to promote social dialogue and tell the story of those around her.
Birthplace
Tucson, Arizona
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated with Honors
Education
Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, University of Oregon
Books Written
Contributor for Data Journalism: Past, Present and Future
Location
Prescott, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English, French
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Health, Entertainment, Faith







Senate Republicans Unveil New Police Reform Bill That Seeks To Reach Across the Aisle
Ahmaud Arbery's Mother Praises Trump After White House Meeting
Popular Magazine Publishes Guide on How To Tear Down Statues 'Without Anyone Getting Hurt'
City of Seattle Reaches Astonishing Deal with Occupying Protesters
Trump's Return Rally is Now Up in the Air After 'Overwhelming Response'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×