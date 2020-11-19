Elections officials in Clark County, Nevada have identified 139 discrepancies in a race for county commissioner, the ballots of which of course included the presidential contest, according to Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria, who said the results of a county-wide canvass showed 936 total discrepancies.

Based on current numbers, Democrat Joe Biden carried the county, which includes Nevada’s largest city of Las Vegas, by just over 90,900 votes over President Donald Trump, or approximately 54 percent to 44 percent.

Clark County accounted for about 972,500 of the Silver State’s roughly 1.4 million ballots that have been counted thus far. Biden won Nevada overall by roughly 33,596 votes, or 50.06 percent to 47.67 percent.

The Las Vegas Journal-Review reported voters in Clark County Commission District C might get the chance to vote again in the county commission race, due to the discrepancies identified.

Democratic former Secretary of State Ross Miller defeated Republican Las Vegas City Councilman Stavros Anthony by just 10 votes.

While Gloria said the results of a county-wide canvass showed 936 total discrepancies, they were not enough to throw the results of other contests into doubt.

Gloria says those discrepancies include:

– 6 voters who voted twice

– Mail ballot issues (w/ ballot cure process, counting board process, and tracking ballots from sig ver to manual verification)

– Early vote/election day issues (canceled voter check ins, check in errors, etc.) — Megan Messerly (@meganmesserly) November 16, 2020

The 936 discrepancies in the county encompassed errors related to mail-in ballots — including issues with the ballot curing process and issues tracking ballots from signature verification to manual verification — along with voter check-in problems and several instances of people voting twice, according to Gloria.

“Gloria said discrepancies ranged from inadvertently canceled votes, reactivated voter cards and check-in errors at polling places,” The Associated Press reported.

Well, Gloria might like to say the discrepancies did not impact the other races, like the presidential contest, but patriotic Americans might like proof of that.

Former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt highlighted in a tweet Monday that the amount of ballots cast in the District C contest is approximately 153,000, so in excess of the roughly 33,600 separating Trump and Biden.

“The Clark County Commission just threw out an election that represents almost 1/6 of the total votes cast in Clark County because there were too many ‘discrepancies’ to be sure that that the results in that election can be certain. 153K votes in this election,” Laxalt tweeted.

The Clark County Commission just threw out an election that represents almost 1/6 of the total votes cast in Clark County because there were too many “discrepancies” to be sure that that the results in that election can be certain. 153K votes in this election. https://t.co/kqO1cBwnYH — Adam Paul Laxalt (@AdamLaxalt) November 16, 2020

Trump responded, “Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy.

“Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact!”

Big victory moments ago in the State of Nevada. The all Democrat County Commissioner race, on same ballot as President, just thrown out because of large scale voter discrepancy. Clark County officials do not have confidence in their own election security. Major impact! https://t.co/TLHnFKNN6g — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

On Tuesday, the Nevada GOP and the Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in state court asking a judge to declare Trump the winner or annul the presidential election results.

“Donald Trump won the state of Nevada after you account for the fraud and irregularities that occurred in the election,” Trump campaign attorney Jesse Binnall told reporters.

“We have declaration from over 400 people, just so far, Nevadans, that go to the fact that these irregularities and this fraud existed,” he added.

Among other issues, the campaign’s complaint alleged that 15,000 votes were cast in Nevada by people who also voted in another state, another 1,000 by people who did not meet the state’s residency requirements and 500 from people who are dead, the Review-Journal reported.

In all, the campaign claims it will be able to show 40,000 or more votes were fraudulently counted — so again in excess of the roughly 33,600 difference between Trump and Biden.

Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani contended during a news conference on Thursday there is enough evidence of “provable, illegal ballots” in key swing states to overturn the election.

Rudy Giuliani says they have “more than double” the number of votes needed to overturn the election in terms of “provable, illegal ballots.” pic.twitter.com/BKOno1PZfm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2020

“In the states that we have indicated in red,” Giuliani said pointing to a map, “Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona, we more than double the number of votes need to overturn the election in terms of provable, illegal ballots.”

Co-counsel Sidney Powell added, “We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”

“We will not be intimidated…We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it. And we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.”—Sidney Powell pic.twitter.com/8KCEOGuL7w — GOP (@GOP) November 19, 2020

Powell has promised to “release the Kraken.”

Between members of the Wayne County, Michigan, board of canvassers deciding against certifying the results due to discrepancies and the Wisconsin recount of key counties, things are getting interesting.

If I were Biden, I wouldn’t be measuring the White House drapes just yet.

